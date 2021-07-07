TV highlights for Wednesday, July 7: Cats and dogs on Netflix

Netflix’s “Dogs” enters its second season. Over four episodes, it will explore the special bond between canines and humans, offering insights from science as well as personal profiles of an astronaut, a priest, a military contractor and a handler of a university mascot, who all discuss their relationship with their best friends.

To even the score, Netflix also offers “Cat People,” a six-episode meditation on friends of felines, who are too often derided as quirky, eccentric or sad. We meet a rapper surrounded by his furry posse and a woman planning a birthday party for her cat

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSKenosha resident Lexy Rogers is competing on “MasterChef: Legends” (7 p.m., Fox).

“Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS) returns for its 23rd claustrophobic season.

The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Montreal Canadiens in Game Five of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final (7 p.m., NBC).

Fun and games on “The $100,000 Pyramid” (8 p.m., ABC) and “Cardsharks” (9 p.m., ABC).