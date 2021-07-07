TV highlights for Wednesday, July 7: Cats and dogs on Netflix

Netflix’s “Dogs” enters its second season. Over four episodes, it will explore the special bond between canines and humans, offering insights from science as well as personal profiles of an astronaut, a priest, a military contractor and a handler of a university mascot, who all discuss their relationship with their best friends.
To even the score, Netflix also offers “Cat People,” a six-episode meditation on friends of felines, who are too often derided as quirky, eccentric or sad. We meet a rapper surrounded by his furry posse and a woman planning a birthday party for her cat
TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSKenosha resident Lexy Rogers is competing on “MasterChef: Legends” (7 p.m., Fox).
“Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS) returns for its 23rd claustrophobic season.
The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Montreal Canadiens in Game Five of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final (7 p.m., NBC).
Fun and games on “The $100,000 Pyramid” (8 p.m., ABC) and “Cardsharks” (9 p.m., ABC).
The seventh season of “Younger” (9 p.m., TV Land) makes its cable debut, after previously streaming on Paramount+.
“SharkFest” continues with “Shark Gangs” (9 p.m., National Geographic), a nature documentary that has absolutely nothing to do with Steven Spielberg’s reboot of “West Side Story.”
TCM celebrates Hollywood’s take on small-town America on Wednesday nights this July. Lana Turner and Hope Lange star in the 1957 adaptation of “Peyton Place” (7 p.m., TCM). Considered sordid in its time, “Peyton” now sports a TV-PG rating. “Picnic” (9:45 p.m., TCM), starring William Holden and Kim Novak, follows.
NEW ON STREAMING
Disney+ subscribers can stream “Monsters at Work,” a new installment in the “Monsters, Inc.” franchise.
Netflix streams the Spanish-language comedy “The War Next Door,” about two extended families with over-the-top matriarchs that win chances to move into a posh development, only to discover their archrivals right over the fence.