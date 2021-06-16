TV highlights for Wednesday, June 16: Game shows fill tonight's TV schedule

Network television tonight is filled with games and other forms of "reality" TV: Tiffany Haddish hosts "Kids Say the Darndest Things" (7 p.m., CBS) while chefs show off on "MasterChef" (7 p.m., Fox) and the new series "Crime Scene Kitchen" (8 p.m., Fox). Meanwhile, ABC fills its entire prime-time schedule tonight with game shows: "Press Your Luck" (7 p.m., ABC), "The $100,000 Pyramid" (8 p.m., ABC) and "Card Sharks" (9 p.m., ABC).