TV highlights for Wednesday, June 16: Game shows fill tonight's TV schedule

Network television tonight is filled with games and other forms of "reality" TV: Tiffany Haddish hosts "Kids Say the Darndest Things" (7 p.m., CBS) while chefs show off on "MasterChef" (7 p.m., Fox) and the new series "Crime Scene Kitchen" (8 p.m., Fox). Meanwhile, ABC fills its entire prime-time schedule tonight with game shows: "Press Your Luck" (7 p.m., ABC), "The $100,000 Pyramid" (8 p.m., ABC) and "Card Sharks" (9 p.m., ABC).
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- Women's swimming finals in the U.S. Olympic trials (7 p.m., NBC).
- A member of a Broadway hit's original cast is tasked with mounting a production in Havana in the 2021 documentary "Revolution Rent" (7 p.m., HBO2), also streaming on HBO Max.
- Heidi and Spencer are surprised to discover they are the subject of gossip on "The Hills: New Beginnings" (8 p.m., MTV).
- An uptight hospital executive is wooed by an EMS pilot in the 2019 romance "Love Takes Flight" (8 p.m., Hallmark).
- Reddington shares secrets with Liz on "The Blacklist" (9 p.m., NBC).
- The hip-hop comedy "Dave" (9 p.m., FXX) enters a second season. A trip to South Korea and a chance to produce a new video takes Dave out of his comfort zone — if someone as neurotic and self-involved as this character, played by real life artist Lil Dicky, can be said to have one.
- Even hardened crime-scene photographers are shocked by the sight of a multiple homicide on the second season opener of "Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death" (9 p.m., ID). Pleasant dreams!
- After a professor's execution in Tallahassee, a trio from Miami are arrested for murder. "Court Cam Presents Under Oath" (9 p.m., A&E) presents the trial and how the decision to put a witness on the stand almost unravels their prosecution.
- Talents vie to become part of a new manufactured supergroup on "BET Presents The Encore" (9 p.m., BET).
NEW ON STREAMING
The eight-part series "Penguin Town" arrives on Netflix. It follows the lives of African penguins who, pushed to the brink of extinction, are forced them to break the rules and turn the resort city of Simon's Town, South Africa, into their breeding ground.
"Penguin Town" follows them as they take over streets, beaches and parking lots.