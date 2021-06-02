TV highlights for Wednesday, June 2: 'Legends' join 'MasterChef'

‘Legends’ join ‘MasterChef’
“MasterChef” (7 p.m., Fox) enters its 18th season with an accent on “legends.” Every week, a giant of the culinary world will join Gordon Ramsay to help evaluate the talent of amateur chefs.
This week, Emeril Legasse joins the festivities. The New Orleans fixture all but re-created the TV cooking show. His “Bam!” catchphrase made him so popular that he even got his own NBC sitcom. Created by Linda Bloodworth-Thomason of “Designing Women” fame, “Emeril” was canceled after seven episodes, returning Emeril to the kitchen, where his real talents lie.
TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
Fun and games on “Press Your Luck” (7 p.m., ABC), “Crime Scene Kitchen” (8 p.m., Fox) and “The $100,000 Pyramid” (8 p.m., ABC).
Children speak up on “Kids Say the Darndest Things” (7 p.m., CBS).
Family secrets revealed on “Kung Fu” (7 p.m., CW).
Rain’s arrival makes conditions less desperate on the conclusion of “Life at the Waterhole” (7 p.m. on Channel 10, 8 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS).
The second season of “Family Karma” (8 p.m., Bravo) begins. This series covers several Indian American families in Miami.
On two helpings of “S.W.A.T.” (CBS, rerun): extremists target businesses (8 p.m.), team members vent (9 p.m.).
Using court cameras and other evidence, “Court Cam Presents Under Oath” (9 p.m., A&E) follows a trial from the point of view of the accused.
Gary’s generosity comes at a cost on “A Million Little Things” (9 p.m., ABC).
CULT CHOICE
The 2017 drama “I, Tonya” (9:15 p.m., Showtime) starring Margot Robbie, examines a “notorious” figure and finds hidden depth and pathos. An Oscar-winning turn for Allison Janney as Harding’s abusive mother.