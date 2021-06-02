TV highlights for Wednesday, June 2: 'Legends' join 'MasterChef'

‘Legends’ join ‘MasterChef’

“MasterChef” (7 p.m., Fox) enters its 18th season with an accent on “legends.” Every week, a giant of the culinary world will join Gordon Ramsay to help evaluate the talent of amateur chefs.

This week, Emeril Legasse joins the festivities. The New Orleans fixture all but re-created the TV cooking show. His “Bam!” catchphrase made him so popular that he even got his own NBC sitcom. Created by Linda Bloodworth-Thomason of “Designing Women” fame, “Emeril” was canceled after seven episodes, returning Emeril to the kitchen, where his real talents lie.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Fun and games on “Press Your Luck” (7 p.m., ABC), “Crime Scene Kitchen” (8 p.m., Fox) and “The $100,000 Pyramid” (8 p.m., ABC).

Children speak up on “Kids Say the Darndest Things” (7 p.m., CBS).

Family secrets revealed on “Kung Fu” (7 p.m., CW).

Rain’s arrival makes conditions less desperate on the conclusion of “Life at the Waterhole” (7 p.m. on Channel 10, 8 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS).