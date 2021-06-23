TV highlights for Wednesday, June 23: 'Blacklist' wraps up Season 8

The show must go on, but not everybody has to show up. Red makes Liz a fateful offer on the eighth-season finale of “The Blacklist” (9 p.m., NBC). “Blacklist” has been renewed for a ninth season. But it has been reported that Megan Boone, who plays Liz on this long-running head-scratcher, will not appear in the next season.

While fans of “The Blacklist” can follow Red’s new assignments, viewers in search of resolution of the mysteries of “Manifest” are not so lucky. NBC canceled any further takeoffs for this “Lost”-like tale of airline passengers sharing a cosmic connection.

Tonight’s other highlightsViolinists perform on the season finale of “Kids Say the Darndest Things” (7 p.m., CBS).

The voice of Alec Baldwin animates the 2017 comedy “The Boss Baby” (7 p.m., NBC).

Home chefs compete for “culinary legends” like Emeril Lagasse and Paula Deen on “MasterChef” (7 p.m., Fox).

ABC hosts a night of game shows with “Press Your Luck” (7 p.m., ABC), “The $100,000 Pyramid” (8 p.m., ABC) and “Card Sharks” (9 p.m., ABC).