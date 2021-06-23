TV highlights for Wednesday, June 23: 'Blacklist' wraps up Season 8

The show must go on, but not everybody has to show up. Red makes Liz a fateful offer on the eighth-season finale of “The Blacklist” (9 p.m., NBC). “Blacklist” has been renewed for a ninth season. But it has been reported that Megan Boone, who plays Liz on this long-running head-scratcher, will not appear in the next season.
While fans of “The Blacklist” can follow Red’s new assignments, viewers in search of resolution of the mysteries of “Manifest” are not so lucky. NBC canceled any further takeoffs for this “Lost”-like tale of airline passengers sharing a cosmic connection.
Tonight’s other highlightsViolinists perform on the season finale of “Kids Say the Darndest Things” (7 p.m., CBS).
The voice of Alec Baldwin animates the 2017 comedy “The Boss Baby” (7 p.m., NBC).
Home chefs compete for “culinary legends” like Emeril Lagasse and Paula Deen on “MasterChef” (7 p.m., Fox).
ABC hosts a night of game shows with “Press Your Luck” (7 p.m., ABC), “The $100,000 Pyramid” (8 p.m., ABC) and “Card Sharks” (9 p.m., ABC).
Time to hit the road on “Kung Fu” (7 p.m., CW).
On two helpings of “S.W.A.T.” (CBS, rerun): a crime lord in hiding (8 p.m.); an incarcerated contact needs help with the parole board (9 p.m.).
A culinary mystery to be solved on “Crime Scene Kitchen” (8 p.m., Fox).
The four-hour series “Mysteries of Mental Illness” (PBS) concludes with a look at the rise and fall of asylums (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11) and new treatments (9 p.m. on Channel 10, 10 p.m. on Channel 11).
CULT CHOICE
A deranged fan (Kathy Bates) makes a novelist (James Caan) her prisoner in the 1990 adaptation of Stephen King’s “Misery” (8:55 p.m., Cinemax). This theme returns in the miniseries adaptation of King’s “Lisey’s Story,” now streaming on Apple TV+, about a novelist (Clive Owen) shot by one avid reader, and his widow (Julianne Moore) stalked by another.