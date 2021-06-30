 Skip to main content
TV highlights for Wednesday, June 30: Hockey, desserts and game shows
Tonight’s TV highlights include hockey, desserts on “MasterChef: Legends” and games on ABC:

Hockey action on the 2021 Stanley Cup final (7 p.m., NBC).

A cynical reporter goes undercover at a boot camp for the lonely and single in the 2021 romance “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” (7 p.m., Hallmark).

Pastry chef Sherry Yard visits “MasterChef: Legends” (7 p.m., Fox). Kenosha resident Lexy Rogers is one of the home cooks competing on the show this season.

ABC schedules a night of games shows with “Press Your Luck” (7 p.m., ABC), “The $100,000 Pyramid” (8 p.m., ABC) and “Card Sharks” (9 p.m., ABC).

Major changes on “Kung Fu” (7 p.m., CW).

Solving a culinary mystery on “Crime Scene Kitchen” (8 p.m., Fox).

LATE NIGHTEd Sheeran continues his musical residency on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS).

NEW ON STREAMING

The Founding Fathers become the Founding Bros in “America: The Motion Picture,” streaming today on Netflix. This dude-centric historical calamity features a chainsaw-wielding George Washington teaming up with Sam Adams (there will be beer jokes) and Thomas Edison and Geronimo to fight Benedict Arnold.

Netflix also streams “Ray,” a four-episode series adapting the short stories of Satyajit Ray, who became famous internationally in the 1950s for his “Apu Trilogy” films. “Ray” stars some of the most acclaimed actors now working in India.

