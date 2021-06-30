TV highlights for Wednesday, June 30: Hockey, desserts and game shows

Tonight’s TV highlights include hockey, desserts on “MasterChef: Legends” and games on ABC:

Hockey action on the 2021 Stanley Cup final (7 p.m., NBC).

A cynical reporter goes undercover at a boot camp for the lonely and single in the 2021 romance “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” (7 p.m., Hallmark).

Pastry chef Sherry Yard visits “MasterChef: Legends” (7 p.m., Fox). Kenosha resident Lexy Rogers is one of the home cooks competing on the show this season.

ABC schedules a night of games shows with “Press Your Luck” (7 p.m., ABC), “The $100,000 Pyramid” (8 p.m., ABC) and “Card Sharks” (9 p.m., ABC).

Major changes on “Kung Fu” (7 p.m., CW).

Solving a culinary mystery on “Crime Scene Kitchen” (8 p.m., Fox).

LATE NIGHTEd Sheeran continues his musical residency on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS).

NEW ON STREAMING