TV highlights for Wednesday, June 9: Netflix series celebrates deep-fried foods

Netflix show focuses on deep-fried foods
Some years back, food enthusiast and big-box store manager Daym Patterson created a video in which he enthused about the offerings of a certain hamburger outlet. The video went viral and was then cut into a music video.
His clips have been seen by some 250 million viewers, earning him Netflix stardom on “Fresh, Fried & Crispy,” streaming today.
In this very watchable eight-episode series, he visits cities all over America to sample local delicacies, almost all of them breaded and fried in oil at least 350 degrees.
It’s hard to watch “Fresh” and not worry about the long-term health prospects of our exuberant host. But you can’t deny he’s following his passion.
TONIGHT’S OTHER
HIGHLIGHTS
Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini host the 2021 CMT Music Awards (7 p.m., CMT, MTV, MTV2, Paramount, TVLand) from Nashville, Tenn.
Tiffany Haddish hosts “Kids Say the Darndest Things” (7 p.m., CBS).
Marcel’s patient’s condition has a familiar ring on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC, rerun).
Curtis Stone appears on “MasterChef” (7 p.m., Fox).
Fun and games on “Press Your Luck” (7 p.m., ABC).
On two rerun episodes of “S.W.A.T.” (CBS): a woman in peril (8 p.m.); narcotics (9 p.m.).
An emotional return on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC, rerun).
Desserts come first on “Crime Scene Kitchen” (8 p.m., Fox).
Sophie seeks compensation on the season finale of “A Million Little Things” (8 p.m., ABC).
Nine R&B singers from the 1990s and early aughts are summoned to try to form a new “super” ensemble on the reality series “BET Presents The Encore” (9 p.m., BET).
Somebody could benefit from everyone’s silence on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, rerun).