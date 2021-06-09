TV highlights for Wednesday, June 9: Netflix series celebrates deep-fried foods

Netflix show focuses on deep-fried foods

Some years back, food enthusiast and big-box store manager Daym Patterson created a video in which he enthused about the offerings of a certain hamburger outlet. The video went viral and was then cut into a music video.

His clips have been seen by some 250 million viewers, earning him Netflix stardom on “Fresh, Fried & Crispy,” streaming today.

In this very watchable eight-episode series, he visits cities all over America to sample local delicacies, almost all of them breaded and fried in oil at least 350 degrees.

It’s hard to watch “Fresh” and not worry about the long-term health prospects of our exuberant host. But you can’t deny he’s following his passion.

TONIGHT’S OTHER

HIGHLIGHTS

Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini host the 2021 CMT Music Awards (7 p.m., CMT, MTV, MTV2, Paramount, TVLand) from Nashville, Tenn.

Tiffany Haddish hosts “Kids Say the Darndest Things” (7 p.m., CBS).