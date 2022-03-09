TV highlights for Wednesday, March 9: Netflix explores 'The Andy Warhol Diaries'

Among the many reasons to ignore the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science's big night is the recent decision to "spare" viewers the best editor category in order to "save time."

Editing, or the splicing together of existing footage, is arguably the most important part of filmmaking. And I say that as a writer. The best screenwriters know that scripts are not so much novels as a form of scaffolding upon which movies are made. For the Oscars to ignore that is a cultural travesty.

Editing is doubly important on television. Particularly in reality TV. Shows like "Survivor" (7 p.m., CBS), now entering its 42nd season, are nothing but editing. Piecing together candid shots of scheming dimwits in bathing suits has held some viewers spellbound since 2000.

Which is a long buildup to declaring that Netflix's new six-part series "The Andy Warhol Diaries" reflects a masterpiece of editing.

Using his diaries as a framing device, the series follows the pop artist in his final decade and adds unrealized depths and pathos to his well-documented story.

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Scott's new partner seems sketchy on "Chicago Med" (7 p.m., NBC).

An industrial inferno leaves scars on "Chicago Fire" (8 p.m., NBC).

Eric Stonestreet hosts the competition "Domino Masters" (8 p.m., Fox).

Celebrating Lunar New Year on the season 2 premiere of "Kung Fu" (8 p.m., CW).

Katherine is rushed to the ER on "A Million Little Things" (9 p.m., ABC).

A team member is targeted on "Chicago P.D." (9 p.m., NBC).

