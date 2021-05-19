TV highlights for Wednesday, May 19: Exploring 'Life at the Waterhole'

Filmed in Tanzania, the three-part PBS docu-series "Life at the Waterhole" (7 p.m. on Channel 10, 8 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) brings a bit of reality TV surveillance to the parched African landscape.

Conservation scientist M. Sanjayan visits a village with many hand-dug wells and learns just how precious water can become during the dry seasons. These wells draw the attention of local wildlife, including elephants that can drink up an entire well in one sitting.

Sanjayan and his team create an artificial watering hole to keep animals from bothering the Maasai and to offer a unique vantage point for studying wildlife behavior.

It takes less than 45 minutes for local warthogs to discover the pool, where they cool themselves with rambunctious mud baths. The arrival of elephants really advertises this "resort." As they trample the rough brush, elephants create a highway for other creatures.

Over three Wednesday episodes, "Waterhole" will follow the pool scene by day and night, in the dry season and after the rains arrive.

SEASON FINALES