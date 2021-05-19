TV highlights for Wednesday, May 19: Exploring 'Life at the Waterhole'

Filmed in Tanzania, the three-part PBS docu-series "Life at the Waterhole" (7 p.m. on Channel 10, 8 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) brings a bit of reality TV surveillance to the parched African landscape.
Conservation scientist M. Sanjayan visits a village with many hand-dug wells and learns just how precious water can become during the dry seasons. These wells draw the attention of local wildlife, including elephants that can drink up an entire well in one sitting.
Sanjayan and his team create an artificial watering hole to keep animals from bothering the Maasai and to offer a unique vantage point for studying wildlife behavior.
It takes less than 45 minutes for local warthogs to discover the pool, where they cool themselves with rambunctious mud baths. The arrival of elephants really advertises this "resort." As they trample the rough brush, elephants create a highway for other creatures.
Over three Wednesday episodes, "Waterhole" will follow the pool scene by day and night, in the dry season and after the rains arrive.
SEASON FINALES
The theme of being spied upon continues on the season finale of "Home Economics" (7:30 p.m., ABC). At a get-together for the folks' anniversary, suspicions spread about the real "plot" to Tom's novel and his using his relationship with his siblings for material.
Also concluding their seasons tonight: "The Goldbergs" (7 p.m., ABC) cliffhangs with talk of engagement rings; Jackie comes down to earth after her "Jeopardy!" appearance on "The Conners" (8 p.m., ABC); and Danny embarks on a road trip with Jean on "Call Your Mother" (8:30 p.m., ABC). ABC should hang up on that last show.
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- A transplant procedure goes South on "Chicago Med" (7 p.m., NBC).
- "Cher and the Loneliest Elephant" (7 p.m., Smithsonian) follows the singer to Pakistan, where she uses her influence to help relocate a 4,000-pound pachyderm to an animal preserve.
- A place for Kidd on "Chicago Fire" (8 p.m., NBC).
- A Nigerian pipeline faces attack on "SEAL Team" (8 p.m., CBS).
- "NOVA" (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) sifts through new evidence about the cause of the explosion of the Hindenburg in 1937.
- A crime ring makes things personal on "Chicago P.D." (9 p.m., NBC).
- Tyrell seethes on "A Million Little Things" (9 p.m., ABC).