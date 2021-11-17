TV highlights for Wednesday, Nov. 17: Black holes and the Indianapolis Colts

Tonight's TV highlights include black holes, turkey dinner and the Indianapolis Colts:
- Beverly feels her status slipping on "The Goldbergs" (7 p.m., ABC).
- Coming of age on "The Wonder Years" (7:30 p.m., ABC).
- "NOVA: Universe Revealed" (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) discusses how more powerful telescopes have helped scientists explore and understand black holes.
- Jackie's plan for food service blows the handles off the Lunch Box on "The Conners" (8 p.m., ABC).
- Gotham goes on high alert on "Batwoman" (8 p.m., CW).
- A turkey becomes the test on "Home Economics" (8:30 p.m., ABC).
- Better known for following teams in training camp, "Hard Knocks in Season" (9 p.m., HBO) brings the cameras into the fall schedule with a look at the team dynamics of the Indianapolis Colts.
- The gang takes stock after a sudden tragedy on "A Million Little Things" (9 p.m., ABC).
- Horse sense on "CSI: Vegas" (9 p.m., CBS).
- "Secrets of the Dead" (9 p.m. on Channel 10, 10 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) recalls how a Japanese samurai and a Vatican envoy helped develop new trading routes in the early 17th century.
CULT CHOICE
A disgraced journalist (Jeffrey Dean Morgan, "Supernatural") hopes to revive his career with a story about a young woman who claims that a vision of the Virgin Mary gave her the power to heal the sick in the 2021 shocker "The Unholy" (8:15 p.m., Starz).
NEW ON STREAMING
- "Tiger King," the Netflix docuseries most closely associated with quarantine binging at the outset of the COVID pandemic, returns for a second season of big cats and peculiar human behavior. Help yourself.
- Also streaming on Netflix, the 2021 holiday romance "Christmas Flow" concerns a brash rapper and a feminist journalist who become an unlikely pair just in time for the holidays. In French with subtitles.
- Perhaps sensing that his strenuously pleasant "Ted Lasso" act has run its course, Jason Sudeikis lends his voice to "Hit-Monkey," among the more pointlessly violent and unpleasant series I've run across. Based on a Marvel comic and streaming exclusively on Hulu, this animated story centers on Bryce, a glib assassin (Sudeikis), and his assassin monkey.