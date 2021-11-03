TV highlights for Wednesday, Nov. 3: 'Badlands' based on murder spree

An apathetic teen (Sissy Spacek) runs away with a James Dean-obsessed killer (Martin Sheen) and sets off on a homicidal spree in director Terrence Malick’s terrifying and beautiful 1973 epic “Badlands” (5:15 p.m., TCM). The film is based on the 1958 case of killer Charles Starkweather and his 14-year-old girlfriend, who terrified the heartland, seemingly for “kicks” and the celebrity that murder, capture and even execution would bring.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSAn organ transplant on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC).

Beverly dispenses advice on “The Goldbergs” (7 p.m., ABC).

Kim’s wheels make for drama on “The Wonder Years” (7:30 p.m., ABC).

Helping Mark fit in on “The Conners” (8 p.m., ABC).

“Houses With History” (8 p.m., HGTV) showcases a blacksmith-built house from 1707.

The four-part series “Nova Universe Revealed” (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) returns to explore the history and fate of our galaxy, known as the Milky Way, explaining along the way how it got its recognizable appearance.