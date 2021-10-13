TV highlights for Wednesday, Oct. 13: Michael Keaton stars in 'Dopesick'

Michael Keaton stars in ‘Dopesick’
Michael Keaton (“Batman”) both stars and executive produces “Dopesick,” streaming today on Hulu. Adapted from a bestselling book of the same name by Beth Macy, it relates the harrowing tale of how one company, Purdue Pharma, introduced OxyContin in the most deceptive fashion, hooking thousands on a powerful painkiller.
Michael Stuhlbarg stars as Richard Sackler, the ambitious Purdue executive who suggested that his family-owned company develop and aggressively market the drug.
On the other side of the economic divide, Keaton plays Dr. Sam Finnix, a recent widower who practices medicine among the poor. But even he is bamboozled by Purdue’s lie that OxyContin’s “time release” delivery made it non-addictive.
TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
Adam’s football fumble on “The Goldbergs” (7 p.m., ABC).
A new diagnosis for a chronic patient on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC).
Band practice on “The Wonder Years” (7:30 p.m., ABC).
Kidd adjusts on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC).
Weekend rock warriors compete for a chance to play on “The Tonight Show” on “Clash of the Cover Bands” (8:30 p.m., E!). Tonight: Faithful facsimiles of U2 and Coldplay perform for judges Meghan Trainor, Adam Lambert and Ester Dean.