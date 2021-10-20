TV highlights for Wednesday, Oct. 20: PBS gets buggy tonight

PBS gets buggy tonight

“Nature” (7 p.m. on Channel 10, 8 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) enters its 40th season with a familiar theme, exploring how a filmmaker spent his COVID lockdown. Director Martin Dorhn turned his camera on his backyard to make “My Garden of a Thousand Bees” to show how even a small urban space can attract vital pollinators essential to life on Earth.

“Garden” is not all honey and buttercups. Dorhn reveals the often vicious turf wars between bees, wasps and spiders. It’s a jungle out there.

This garden tour serves as an appetizer of sorts for a “NOVA” (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) look at edible insects. Bon appetit!

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Meeting new neighbors on “The Goldbergs” (7 p.m., ABC).

Childhood traumas on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC).

Too much publicity on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC).

Exhibitionists with a flair for “drama” share close quarters in the new series “Winter House” (8 p.m., Bravo).