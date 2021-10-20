TV highlights for Wednesday, Oct. 20: PBS gets buggy tonight

PBS gets buggy tonight
“Nature” (7 p.m. on Channel 10, 8 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) enters its 40th season with a familiar theme, exploring how a filmmaker spent his COVID lockdown. Director Martin Dorhn turned his camera on his backyard to make “My Garden of a Thousand Bees” to show how even a small urban space can attract vital pollinators essential to life on Earth.
“Garden” is not all honey and buttercups. Dorhn reveals the often vicious turf wars between bees, wasps and spiders. It’s a jungle out there.
This garden tour serves as an appetizer of sorts for a “NOVA” (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) look at edible insects. Bon appetit!
TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
Meeting new neighbors on “The Goldbergs” (7 p.m., ABC).
Childhood traumas on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC).
Too much publicity on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC).
Exhibitionists with a flair for “drama” share close quarters in the new series “Winter House” (8 p.m., Bravo).
“Four Hours at The Capitol” (8 p.m., HBO) offers a moment-by-moment look at the violent assault on our government on Jan. 6, 2021.
Grissom signs up on “CSI: Vegas” (9 p.m., CBS).
A shooting hits close to home on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC).
“Superstar” (9 p.m., ABC) recalls Robin Williams.
“Secrets of the Dead” (9 p.m. on Channel 10, 10 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) returns for its 19th season with a glance at the world-spanning voyage of Ferdinand Magellan.
CULT CHOICE
A wife-beating burglar (Gordon MacRae) returns from heaven in the 1956 adaptation of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Broadway musical “Carousel” (9:30 p.m., TCM).