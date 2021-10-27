TV highlights for Wednesday, Oct. 27: 'Nova' kicks off 'Universe' miniseries

Help from an old friend on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC).

Gary’s best efforts fall short on “A Million Little Things” (9 p.m., ABC).

“Secrets of the Dead” (9 p.m. on Channel 10, 10 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) dusts off the old “cave women” cliches to examine “Lady Sapiens” and the roles females played in prehistoric societies.

CULT CHOICE

The TV set holds a strange fascination for the young daughter of suburbanites (Craig T. Nelson and JoBeth Williams) in the 1982 shocker “Poltergeist” (6 p.m., AMC), based on a story by Steven Spielberg. T

NEW ON STREAMING

The subscription streaming service Shudder launches “Behind the Monsters,” a six-part docuseries discussing one scary character per episode. This singular focus allows for a great deal of obsessive fandom, passion and expertise.

Netflix streams the 2021 psychological thriller “Hypnotic.” Kate Siegel stars as Jenn, a woman with a very nervous disposition, who puts her fate, or at least her mind, in the hands of a “brilliant” therapist (Jason O’Mara), who gains a hypnotic hold over her thoughts, dreams and waking actions.

