TV highlights for Wednesday, Oct. 27: 'Nova' kicks off 'Universe' miniseries

‘Nova’ kicks off ‘Universe’ miniseries
The five-part documentary miniseries “Nova: Universe Revealed” (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) kicks off with the 2018 launch of NASA’s Parker Solar Probe. This research vessel will get spectacularly close to the sun and be able to learn more about its composition and dynamics, while all the time resisting its withering heat.
TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
The MLB World Series (7 p.m., Fox), Game 2.
A cameraman follows a family of ospreys over the course of five years on “Nature” (7 p.m. on Channel 10, 8 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS).
Now that Pops has died, Adam loses interest in Halloween on “The Goldbergs” (7 p.m., ABC).
A camping trip on “The Wonder Years” (7:30 p.m., ABC).
Despite money woes, the family always splurges on Halloween on “The Conners” (8 p.m., ABC).
Trick-or-treating geography on “Home Economics” (8:30 p.m., ABC).
Luaus can be murder on “CSI: Vegas” (9 p.m., CBS).
Help from an old friend on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC).
Gary’s best efforts fall short on “A Million Little Things” (9 p.m., ABC).
“Secrets of the Dead” (9 p.m. on Channel 10, 10 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) dusts off the old “cave women” cliches to examine “Lady Sapiens” and the roles females played in prehistoric societies.
CULT CHOICE
The TV set holds a strange fascination for the young daughter of suburbanites (Craig T. Nelson and JoBeth Williams) in the 1982 shocker “Poltergeist” (6 p.m., AMC), based on a story by Steven Spielberg. T
NEW ON STREAMING
The subscription streaming service Shudder launches “Behind the Monsters,” a six-part docuseries discussing one scary character per episode. This singular focus allows for a great deal of obsessive fandom, passion and expertise.
Netflix streams the 2021 psychological thriller “Hypnotic.” Kate Siegel stars as Jenn, a woman with a very nervous disposition, who puts her fate, or at least her mind, in the hands of a “brilliant” therapist (Jason O’Mara), who gains a hypnotic hold over her thoughts, dreams and waking actions.