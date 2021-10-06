TV highlights for Wednesday, Oct. 6: 'CSI: Vegas' debuts on CBS

“CSI” lasted so long and launched so many spinoffs that it now returns as its own sequel. “CSI: Vegas” (9 p.m., CBS) debuts to remind us that the show itself began in Las Vegas.

Look for some familiar faces in the regular cast, including Gil Grissom (William Petersen), Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox) and David Hodges (Wallace Langham). The action kicks off when a knife-wielding stranger tries to kill Jim Brass (Paul Guilfoyle).

The veterans meet new faces as bodies pop up. Character types rarely deviate in these procedurals. The new boss is crisply efficient in her ability to spout technical jargon, and there’s the hot new scientist as well as a socially challenged morgue geek.

The real star is the technology. “CSI” has always existed in a fantasy world where law enforcement knows no budget restrictions and every bit of gadgetry is gleaming, shiny and new.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSWildcards on “The Masked Singer” (7 p.m., Fox).

Waterpark woes on “The Goldbergs” (7 p.m., ABC).

A patient can’t handle the truth on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC).