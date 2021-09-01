TV highlights for Wednesday, Sept. 1: PBS ponders 'Future of Work'

PBS launches the thoughtful four-part series “Future of Work” (9 p.m. on Channel 10, 10 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS), examining current technological trends that disrupt long-held ideas about jobs, income and independence.
“Work” visits with an oil field worker who found a job with good wages and felt confident enough to buy his first home before the market went south and he was let go. How can a society function when this man’s experience is multiplied a millionfold?
Anyone who has ever driven on an interstate knows that trucks and truckers are a vital part of the economy. What happens when they’re replaced with self-driving vehicles? How do those displaced drivers earn a living? What of the restaurants that fed them and the roadside motels that put them up at night?
How will the future of work impact the evolution of American society? Something to ponder as we approach Labor Day.
Tonight’s other highlightsFive advance on “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC).
Gender wars on “MasterChef: Legends” (7 p.m., Fox).
ABC has a night of games with “Press Your Luck” (7 p.m., ABC), “Family Game Fight!” (8 p.m., NBC) and “The $100,000 Pyramid” (9 p.m., ABC).
“Superstar” (9 p.m., ABC) profiles comedian Richard Pryor, whose topical monologues and use of profanity changed standup comedy.
“CMT Crossroads” (9 p.m., CMT) showcases a musical collaboration between hip-hop singer Nelly and country artists Kane Brown, Florida Georgia Line and Blanco Brown and Breland.
Cult choiceMargot Robbie stars in the 2017 biopic “I, Tonya” (7 p.m., TMC) as Tonya Harding, a skating champion who rose from modest circumstances only to become embroiled in one of the great sports scandals. Allison Janney won an Oscar in a supporting role as Harding’s abusive mother.