TV highlights for Wednesday, Sept. 1: PBS ponders 'Future of Work'

PBS launches the thoughtful four-part series “Future of Work” (9 p.m. on Channel 10, 10 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS), examining current technological trends that disrupt long-held ideas about jobs, income and independence.

“Work” visits with an oil field worker who found a job with good wages and felt confident enough to buy his first home before the market went south and he was let go. How can a society function when this man’s experience is multiplied a millionfold?

Anyone who has ever driven on an interstate knows that trucks and truckers are a vital part of the economy. What happens when they’re replaced with self-driving vehicles? How do those displaced drivers earn a living? What of the restaurants that fed them and the roadside motels that put them up at night?

How will the future of work impact the evolution of American society? Something to ponder as we approach Labor Day.

Tonight’s other highlightsFive advance on “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC).

Gender wars on “MasterChef: Legends” (7 p.m., Fox).