TV highlights for Wednesday, Sept. 29: New series explores 'Houses With History'

History enthusiast Mike Lemieux joins carpenter Rich Soares and designer Jen MacDonald on the new series "Houses With History" (8 p.m., HGTV). Every week, they will scour America for fixer-uppers with stories to tell, weighing the pros and cons of each venerable dwelling before deciding which home is worthy of renovation for a 21st-century family.
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- An accident victim's treatment sparks debate on "Chicago Med" (7 p.m., NBC).
- Being wait-listed on "The Goldbergs" (7 p.m., ABC).
- Alice descends into a musical reverie on "Riverdale" (7 p.m., CW).
- "In Their Own Words" (7 p.m. on Channel 10, 8 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) profiles business visionary Elon Musk.
- A video of Casey goes viral on "Chicago Fire" (8 p.m., NBC).
- Tom considers becoming a ghostwriter for a celebrity chef on "Home Economics" (8:30 p.m., ABC).
- An informant is found slain on "Chicago P.D." (9 p.m., NBC).
- Gary keeps his distance on "A Million Little Things" (9 p.m., ABC).
- Married couple Cody and Brandi Rhodes allow cameras into their lives as they navigate domesticity and life in the professional wrestling ring on the new series "Rhodes to the Top" (9 p.m., TNT).
NEW ON STREAMING
Netflix eases out of September with four new offerings, including "The Chestnut Man," based on the debut novel by Oren Sveistrup, which has become an international best seller.
The Nordic noir mystery begins in a suburb of Copenhagen, when a woman's dead body is discovered with one of her hands gruesomely removed. Resting next to her desecrated corpse is a small "man" fabricated out of fallen chestnuts.
Also streaming on Netflix, the 2021 drama "No One Gets Out Alive" follows Ambar (Cristina Rodlo), a recent immigrant and garment worker, whose need for the cheapest housing available leads her to a boarding house with dark secrets in the basement.
Netflix also streams "The Friend Zone," a romantic comedy from Thailand about platonic buddies who might mean more to each other than they care to admit.