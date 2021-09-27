TV highlights for Wednesday, Sept. 29: New series explores 'Houses With History'

NEW ON STREAMING

Netflix eases out of September with four new offerings, including "The Chestnut Man," based on the debut novel by Oren Sveistrup, which has become an international best seller.

The Nordic noir mystery begins in a suburb of Copenhagen, when a woman's dead body is discovered with one of her hands gruesomely removed. Resting next to her desecrated corpse is a small "man" fabricated out of fallen chestnuts.

Also streaming on Netflix, the 2021 drama "No One Gets Out Alive" follows Ambar (Cristina Rodlo), a recent immigrant and garment worker, whose need for the cheapest housing available leads her to a boarding house with dark secrets in the basement.

Netflix also streams "The Friend Zone," a romantic comedy from Thailand about platonic buddies who might mean more to each other than they care to admit.

