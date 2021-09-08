TV highlights for Wednesday, Sept. 8: 9/11 women and 'Star Trek' Day

After toiling three years at a lunar mining facility, a worker (Sam Rockwell) encounters a younger version of himself in the 2009 science fiction film “Moon” (9:30 p.m., TMC). Well-received by both critics and scientists.

NEW ON STREAMING

The musical biographical series “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” enters its second season, streaming three episodes today on Hulu. This season will focus on the production of the hip-hop group’s debut album and on the personal lives of the Clan as they juggled music-making and life commitments. For the uninitiated, this is a scripted series with Clan members played by professional actors.

Streaming today on Disney+, “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” is Disney’s take on the 1989 “Doogie Howser” sitcom starring Neil Patrick Harris as a teenaged doctor. “Kamealoha” stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee in the title role. She’s an earnest doctor one minute and an emotional teen the next. It’s like “Grey’s Anatomy” meets “Gidget” but emphasizing local Hawaiian people and their culture.

