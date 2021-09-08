TV highlights for Wednesday, Sept. 8: 9/11 women and 'Star Trek' Day

“Women of 9/11: A Special Edition of 20/20 With Robin Roberts” (8 p.m., ABC) recalls the terror attacks that occurred 20 Septembers ago from the point of view of women who were there, including the last survivor pulled from the rubble of the World Trade Center.
The Paramount+ streaming service will offer live coverage, beginning at 7:30 p.m. of “Star Trek Day” events. The original series debuted on this day in 1966.
TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
Five acts advance on “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC).
Experts mentor the home cooks competing on a two-hour episode of “MasterChef: Legends” (7 p.m., Fox).
“Future of Work” (9 p.m. on Channel 10, 10 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) looks at the challenges of continuing education for workers coping with ever-changing technology.
TCM repeats “American Masters: Mike Nichols” (9 p.m., TCM) part of a nightlong celebration of his films, including “The Graduate” (7 p.m., TCM) and “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” (10 p.m., TCM).
CULT CHOICE
After toiling three years at a lunar mining facility, a worker (Sam Rockwell) encounters a younger version of himself in the 2009 science fiction film “Moon” (9:30 p.m., TMC). Well-received by both critics and scientists.
NEW ON STREAMING
The musical biographical series “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” enters its second season, streaming three episodes today on Hulu. This season will focus on the production of the hip-hop group’s debut album and on the personal lives of the Clan as they juggled music-making and life commitments. For the uninitiated, this is a scripted series with Clan members played by professional actors.
Streaming today on Disney+, “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” is Disney’s take on the 1989 “Doogie Howser” sitcom starring Neil Patrick Harris as a teenaged doctor. “Kamealoha” stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee in the title role. She’s an earnest doctor one minute and an emotional teen the next. It’s like “Grey’s Anatomy” meets “Gidget” but emphasizing local Hawaiian people and their culture.