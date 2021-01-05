TV Highlights in for Jan. 5, 2021: "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" returns

Zoey takes stock after a long absence on “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” (7 p.m., NBC) tonight.

For the uninitiated, Jane Levy stars as Zoey, a buttoned-down coder whose brain went haywire during a routine procedure, allowing her to hear other people’s thoughts and feelings expressed as they burst into popular songs — a variation on “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” a brilliant but low-rated CW series with far more original stories and musical numbers.

Tonight’s other highlightsA hot-tempered chef leaves the kitchen on “Gordon Ramsay’s American Road Trip” (7 p.m., Fox).

ABC adds “The Wonderful World of Disney” (7 p.m.) to its winter schedule. As it has for decades, “World” will showcase family-friendly fare, beginning tonight with the 2019 version of “The Lion King.” This “Wonderful World” will also promote the Disney+ service, where subscribers can stream “The Lion King” any time they want.

Lifetime unspools a “Rizzoli & Isles” (2 p.m. to 3 a.m.) marathon.

“Election Day in America” (6 p.m., CNN) covers two Senate races in Georgia.