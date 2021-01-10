 Skip to main content
TV Highlights (Jan. 10, 2021): 'Masterpiece' starts new season tonight
Tune in Tonight

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, "Masterpiece" reboots one of its golden oldies.

The new edition of "All Creatures Great and Small" (8 p.m., PBS), based on the beloved memoirs of country vet James Herriot, stars Nicholas Ralph as Herriot. Look for Samuel West as Dr. Siegfried Farnon, the mercurial Yorkshire country vet who takes a chance on Herriot, an outsider from Scotland. Anna Madeley plays Mrs. Hall, a kindly housekeeper who tries to humanize the bossy and difficult Farnon. Rachel Shenton plays Helen Alderson, the fetching farmer's daughter down the road.

The real star here is the perfectly preserved Yorkshire landscape, towns, pubs and country roads. Throw together youngish unmarried people, period costumes, critters, gorgeous scenery and a whiff of World War II (this begins in 1937), and a "Masterpiece" series just about writes itself. Did I mention that the late Diana Rigg shows up in one of her last roles as an eccentric neighbor with a Siamese cat?

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

  • Today's NFL playoff games: Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans (noon, ESPN and ABC); Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints (3:40 p.m., CBS); and Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers (7:15 p.m., NBC).
  • Scheduled on "60 Minutes" (7 p.m., CBS): interviews with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
  • Kevin Smith and Dani Fernandez host "Critics Choice Super Awards" (7 p.m., CW).
  • Facing temptation on "The Simpsons" (7 p.m., Fox, rerun).
  • A murdered witness on "NCIS: Los Angeles" (8 p.m., CBS).
  • "Tiger" (8 p.m., HBO) is a two-part documentary meditation on golfer Tiger Woods and the meaning of his rise, fall, domination of the game and place in sports culture and the wider world.
  • A school time capsule on "Bob's Burgers" (8 p.m., Fox, rerun).
  • Fun and games on "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" (8 p.m., ABC).
  • A torpedo attack on "NCIS: New Orleans" (9 p.m., CBS).
  • Mending fences on "The Rookie" (9 p.m., ABC).Michael pursues his blackmailer on "Your Honor" (9 p.m., Showtime).
