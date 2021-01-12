TV Highlights (Jan. 12, 2021): 'The Resident' opens new season

‘The Resident’ opens new season

Here we go again. “The Resident” (7 p.m., Fox) begins its fourth season, as too many procedurals have this year, with a flashback to the origins of the COVID crisis, showing how major characters reacted under dire circumstances and lockdown.

Will viewers, who have been living under those conditions, really flock to see them reflected on a make-believe medical melodrama?

Dramas aren’t the only series to incorporate COVID into their plotlines. The Martones scramble to save their family-run nail salon after quarantine robs them of their manicure trade on the second season opener of “Unpolished” (9 p.m., TLC).

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Zoey finds it hard to carve out alone time with Max on “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” (7 p.m., NBC).

Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson star in the 2014 comic book adaptation “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (7 p.m., ABC), a “Wonderful World of Disney” presentation.

The anthology shocker “Two Sentence Horror Stories” (7 and 7:30 p.m., CW) enters its second season.