TV Highlights (Jan. 12, 2021): 'The Resident' opens new season

‘The Resident’ opens new season
Here we go again. “The Resident” (7 p.m., Fox) begins its fourth season, as too many procedurals have this year, with a flashback to the origins of the COVID crisis, showing how major characters reacted under dire circumstances and lockdown.
Will viewers, who have been living under those conditions, really flock to see them reflected on a make-believe medical melodrama?
Dramas aren’t the only series to incorporate COVID into their plotlines. The Martones scramble to save their family-run nail salon after quarantine robs them of their manicure trade on the second season opener of “Unpolished” (9 p.m., TLC).
TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
Zoey finds it hard to carve out alone time with Max on “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” (7 p.m., NBC).
Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson star in the 2014 comic book adaptation “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (7 p.m., ABC), a “Wonderful World of Disney” presentation.
The anthology shocker “Two Sentence Horror Stories” (7 and 7:30 p.m., CW) enters its second season.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Norah O’Donnell and Zac Posen appear on “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr.” (7 p.m. on Channel 10, 8 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) to research their immigrant roots.
A case reaches back to Pearl Harbor on “NCIS” (7 p.m., CBS, rerun).
A crowded school bus goes missing on “FBI” (8 p.m., CBS, rerun).
Randall faces his past on “This Is Us” (8 p.m., NBC).
Bright’s sister upsets everything on the Season 2 premiere of “Prodigal Son” (8 p.m., Fox).
CW imports another Canadian series, “Trickster” (8 p.m., CW). Joel Oulette stars as an indigenous teen from a troubled home who is slowly coming to realize that the weird stuff happening to him may not have anything to do with his family’s drug scene, but with him realizing his own magical nature. Set in British Columbia, the series is adapted from the 2017 novel “Son of a Trickster” by Eden Robinson.
A dead terrorist’s wife seems set on completing his work on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).
A new boss upsets everybody on “Nurses” (9 p.m., NBC).
CULT CHOICE
An overscheduled mom hires someone to throw together her daughter’s Sweet 16 bash but has no idea she has invited a “Psycho Party Planner” (7 p.m., LMN) into her life. “Killer Prom” (9 p.m., LMN) follows.