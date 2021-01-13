TV Highlights (Jan. 13, 2021): 'Closer' star back in 'Call Your Mother'

Kyra Sedgwick (“The Closer”) stars as Jean, a widowed empty-nester who feels at loose ends without her children to obsess about. After not hearing from her son, Freddie (Joey Bragg), for five whole days, she hops on an airplane to surprise him. But not before checking into her Airbnb rental, hosted by Danny (Patrick Brammall), an impossibly good-looking Australian man who has just gotten dumped by his wife. Gee, where can that go?