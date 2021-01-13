TV Highlights (Jan. 13, 2021): 'Closer' star back in 'Call Your Mother'

Screening the pilot of “Call Your Mother” (8:30 p.m., ABC) is like watching a bad idea unfold in real time.
Kyra Sedgwick (“The Closer”) stars as Jean, a widowed empty-nester who feels at loose ends without her children to obsess about. After not hearing from her son, Freddie (Joey Bragg), for five whole days, she hops on an airplane to surprise him. But not before checking into her Airbnb rental, hosted by Danny (Patrick Brammall), an impossibly good-looking Australian man who has just gotten dumped by his wife. Gee, where can that go?
Look for Sherri Shepherd as Sharon, Jean’s best friend back in Iowa.
As pilots go, “Mother” unfolds with ruthless efficiency and ends with a hug.
TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSA life-and-death choice for Halstead on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC).
Fun and games with “The Price Is Right at Night” (7 p.m., CBS), “The Masked Dancer” (7 p.m., Fox), “Name That Tune” (8 p.m., Fox) and the new quiz show “The Chase” (9 p.m., ABC).
Murder on the Beverly Express on “The Goldbergs” (7 p.m., ABC).
Greg’s big secret on “American Housewife” (7:30 p.m., ABC).
Equipment failure on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC).
“NOVA” (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) examines the proliferation of popular sites offering DNA testing and suggests that giving your genetic information away to corporations may not be terribly wise.
Pushed beyond endurance on “SEAL Team” (8 p.m., CBS).
A runaway’s family is murdered on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC).
CULT CHOICEPlaywright Neil Simon parodies the Agatha Christie mystery genre with the 1976 spoof “Murder By Death” (7 p.m., TCM), featuring appearances by Eileen Brennan, Truman Capote, James Coco, Peter Falk, Alec Guinness, Elsa Lanchester, David Niven, Peter Sellers, Maggie Smith, Nancy Walker and Estelle Winwood.