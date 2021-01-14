TV Highlights (Jan. 14, 2020): 'Superstore' starts its run to series finale

"Superstore" (7:30 p.m., NBC) returns with a new episode tonight.
The comedy, set inside a big-box retailer, will end its six-season run with a series finale in May. Starting tonight, 11 new episodes of the series will air.
Tonight's episode, titled "a whiter shade of pale," focuses on hair care products and racial stereotyping among the store's employees.
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- Preparing the first courses on "Hell's Kitchen" (7 p.m., Fox).
- Building a staff on "Mr. Mayor" (7 p.m., NBC).
- Fun and games (and spelling!) on "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" (7 p.m., ABC).
- The "awwww" factor is in play on "World's Funniest Animals" (7 and 7:30 p.m., CW).
- A role-playing game turns dangerous on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (8 p.m., NBC).
- A winning ticket on "Call Me Kat" (8 p.m., Fox).
- Trivia masters face off against challengers on "The Chase" (8 p.m., ABC).
- A lesson learned on "Last Man Standing" (8:30 p.m., Fox).
- A date to forget on "The Unicorn" (8:30 p.m., CBS).
- A gift for the Emperor on "Star Trek: Discovery" (9 p.m., CBS).
CULT CHOICE
- Offscreen rivals Bette Davis and Miriam Hopkins star (and spar) in "The Old Maid" (7 p.m., TCM) and "Old Acquaintance" (8:45 p.m., TCM).
NEW TO STREAMING
- "Search Party" streams its fourth season on HBO Max. This slight and silly series began its run on TBS in 2016 and hadn't been seen since 2018, until HBO Max picked it up for a third season last summer. But HBO Max needs content!
- Another new entry in the streaming wars, Discovery+ streams a new series called "UFO Witness." Don't get me started.
- Shudder, a service dedicated to horror, streams "Hunted," a movie-length meditation on Little Red Riding Hood.