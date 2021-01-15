TV Highlights (Jan. 15, 2021): '20/20' ignores recent events for JonBenet special

CULT CHOICECary Grant and Audrey Hepburn star in the stylish 1963 romantic thriller “Charade” (7 p.m., TCM), set in Paris and directed by Stanley Donen in the Hitchcock tradition. A perfect score by Henry Mancini adds an element of whimsy to the intrigue.

SERIES NOTESDeciphering a dead man’s last message on “MacGyver” (7 p.m., CBS) ... Artisanal sauces on “Shark Tank” (7 p.m., ABC) ... Improvisations on “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” (7 p.m. CW), followed by a repeat episode (7:30 p.m., CW).

Shelter from the storm on “Magnum P.I.” (8 p.m., CBS) ... magic tricks on “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (8:30 p.m., CW).

NEW TO STREAMINGHulu streams the new teen melodrama “The Ultimate Playlist of Noise.”

After suffering a seizure, precocious high school senior Marcus (Keean Johnson) must undergo lifesaving surgery that will leave him deaf. While that would be tragic under any circumstances, it’s particularly hard on Marcus, an audio buff and collector of songs and sounds.