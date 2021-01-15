TV Highlights (Jan. 16, 2021): Packers lead off NFL games today

Are you ready for some football?
The Green Bay Packers host the Los Angeles Rams (3:35 p.m., Fox), in an NFL Play-Off game that pits Green Bay’s high-powered offense opposite the league’s top-rated defense.
In today’s second NFL game, the Buffalo Bills host the Baltimore Ravens (7:15 p.m., NBC).
TONIGHT’S HIGHLIGHTS“Monster Preacher” (6 p.m., Oxygen) follows the case of a self-ordained Philadelphia pastor who kidnapped and tortured six women in 1986 and murdered two.
In a 2021 shocker, a victim of domestic abuse returns to her hometown to heal, only to discover “The Evil Twin” (7 p.m., Lifetime) she never knew existed.
Matt Damon, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, Cate Blanchett and Philip Seymour Hoffman star in the 1999 stylish adaptation of “The Talented Mr. Ripley” (7 p.m., Cinemax), based on Patricia Highsmith’s 1955 novel.
Pom-pom squad rivalries turn deadly in the 2020 shocker “Cheer Camp Killer” (7 p.m., LMN).
A champion skier seeks more than lessons from his instructor in the 2021 romance “Two for the Win” (8 p.m., Hallmark).
The case of a businessman’s body found bobbing in a San Francisco aqueduct takes decades to unravel in the first episode of “James Patterson’s Till Murder Do Us Part” (8 p.m., ID).
NEW TO STREAMINGStreaming on Netflix, starting today, “Radium Girls” stars Joey King (“Fargo,” “The Act,” “The Kissing Booth). Produced in 2018 and not screened in theaters until 2020, the film had a very limited release. The period piece follows the tragic history of women in the early part of the 20th century who worked in watch factories and were slowly poisoned by the radium used to illuminate the dials.
Also new to Netflix, the 2016 fantasy “A Monster Calls” concerns a boy (Lewis MacDougall) with a dying mother, who is entranced by an enchanted yew tree. The international production also stars Sigourney Weaver, Liam Neeson and Felicity Jones.