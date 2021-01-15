TV Highlights (Jan. 16, 2021): Packers lead off NFL games today

The case of a businessman’s body found bobbing in a San Francisco aqueduct takes decades to unravel in the first episode of “James Patterson’s Till Murder Do Us Part” (8 p.m., ID).

NEW TO STREAMINGStreaming on Netflix, starting today, “Radium Girls” stars Joey King (“Fargo,” “The Act,” “The Kissing Booth). Produced in 2018 and not screened in theaters until 2020, the film had a very limited release. The period piece follows the tragic history of women in the early part of the 20th century who worked in watch factories and were slowly poisoned by the radium used to illuminate the dials.