TV Highlights (Jan. 17, 2021): A full night of 'Masterpiece' on PBS

“Masterpiece” continues its 50th anniversary with a nod to old favorites. The revival of “All Creatures Great and Small” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS) has been generally well received and welcomed by many as a tonic for troubled times.
“Masterpiece” also launches “Miss Scarlet and the Duke” (7 p.m., PBS), featuring many familiar themes, settings and faces. Kate Phillips (“Wolf Hall”) stars as a fetching Victorian-era woman who takes to detective work with the help of Detective Inspector William “The Duke” Wellington (Stuart Martin, “Jamestown”).
Her father is played by Kevin Doyle, best known as the long-faced and long-suffering valet-turned-footman Molesley from “Downton Abbey.”
While not broadcast under the “Masterpiece” imprimatur, “Inside the Mind of Agatha Christie” (9 p.m., PBS) offers a personal and literary profile of the prolific novelist behind such “Masterpiece” mystery staples as Miss Marple and Hercule Poirot.
We learn of her work as a nurse during World War I, when she learned the grim details of bullet wounds and exit wounds, the psychic toll of enduring artillery barrages and, perhaps most important, the finite and granular difference between administering medicine and delivering poison. All of these dark details would show up in her novels.
TODAY’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
In NFL Play-off action, the Kansas City Chiefs host the Cleveland Browns (2:05 p.m., CBS) and the New Orleans Saints host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5:40 p.m., Fox).
Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): The assault on the Capitol.
Mobsters trade in state secrets on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (7 p.m., CBS).
Fun and games on “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” (7 p.m., ABC) and “Card Sharks” (8 p.m., ABC).
A homeless man discovers a missing Kate’s batsuit on “Batwoman” (7 p.m., CW).
A drifter deity hires a security guard with a checkered past on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz).
Tiger Woods’ singular focus on his game doesn’t prepare him for personal and professional setbacks on the conclusion of the two-part documentary profile “Tiger” (8 p.m., HBO).
A visit from mom on “The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC).
A judge’s loyalty to his son proves his undoing on “Your Honor” (9 p.m., Showtime).