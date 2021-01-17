TV Highlights (Jan. 17, 2021): A full night of 'Masterpiece' on PBS

“Masterpiece” continues its 50th anniversary with a nod to old favorites. The revival of “All Creatures Great and Small” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS) has been generally well received and welcomed by many as a tonic for troubled times.

“Masterpiece” also launches “Miss Scarlet and the Duke” (7 p.m., PBS), featuring many familiar themes, settings and faces. Kate Phillips (“Wolf Hall”) stars as a fetching Victorian-era woman who takes to detective work with the help of Detective Inspector William “The Duke” Wellington (Stuart Martin, “Jamestown”).

Her father is played by Kevin Doyle, best known as the long-faced and long-suffering valet-turned-footman Molesley from “Downton Abbey.”

While not broadcast under the “Masterpiece” imprimatur, “Inside the Mind of Agatha Christie” (9 p.m., PBS) offers a personal and literary profile of the prolific novelist behind such “Masterpiece” mystery staples as Miss Marple and Hercule Poirot.