TV Highlights (Jan. 18, 2021): 'Free' profiles Black female entertainers

“American Masters” (8 p.m. on Channel; 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) presents “How It Feels To Be Free,” a thematic profile of Black female entertainers who took control of their own images in order to make a stand. Over the course of two hours, it shows how singers Lena Horne, Abbey Lincoln and Nina Simone and actresses Diahann Carroll, Cicely Tyson and Pam Grier transformed from pretty packages to unique women and inspiring figures reflected through films, fashion, music and politics.

Contemporary artists, including Alicia Keys, Halle Berry and Samuel L. Jackson offer their own insight on these pioneers.

It’s hard to watch this and not reflect on performers from other segments of society who have been similarly “packaged” in demeaning ways. Not long ago, “Duck Dynasty” passed off ancient stereotypes as “reality TV.”

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

A dam break threatens thousands on the fourth season premiere of “9-1-1” (7 p.m., Fox).

Spencer’s interview is poorly received by fellow players on the third season premiere of “All American” (7 p.m., CW).