TV Highlights (Jan. 19, 2021): Close, Waters explore their roots
The things you learn on TV: Apparently, when director John Waters began making “Pink Flamingos” and other crazy, shocking movies, he had no idea he was descended from a hero of Valley Forge!

This is just one of the historical tidbits to emerge from tonight’s installment of “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.” (7 p.m. on Channel 10, 8 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS). In addition to Waters, director of such films as “Polyester” and “Hairspray,” Gates takes actress Glenn Close on a genealogical trip through history dating back centuries.Close has made no secret that she was raised by religious cultists. To her surprise, she discovers that some of her ancestors were also steeped in deeply religious societies. One was a prominent Puritan in 17th-century Massachusetts, and another a Quaker who was expelled from the Society of Friends for taking a wife outside of the faith.

As much as John Waters identified with freaks and outsiders, his family had been well-off for generations. One of his ancestors was part of the Klondike Gold Rush of the late 1890s, and another an ironmaster who made a fortune.

Both Waters and Close are descended from rags-to-riches strivers. And both have ancestors who owned slaves. Close and Waters seem sobered by dark chapters in their pasts. But Waters does not seem surprised that his story, like any story, includes “good guys and bad guys.”

Tonight’s other highlightsOn two helpings of “NCIS” (CBS): no day at the beach (7 p.m.); exacting justice (8 p.m.).

On two episodes of “Two Sentence Horror Stories” (CW): A gig worker thinks she’s stumbled upon a serial killer (7 p.m.); a finance worker is haunted by his double (7:30 p.m.)

Dreams blend into waking reality on “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” (7 p.m., NBC).

A surgery ends with complications on “The Resident” (7 p.m., Fox).

“Wonderful World of Disney” (7 p.m., ABC) presents the 2015 adaptation of “Cinderella.”

Kevin’s trip proves troublesome on “This Is Us” (8 p.m., NBC).

Bright reels after the murder of a priest on “Prodigal Son” (8 p.m., Fox).

An angry woman grows radicalized on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS).

Wolf’s money woes mount on “Nurses” (9 p.m., NBC).

“Frontline” (9 p.m. on Channel 10, 10 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) anticipates Wednesday’s inauguration with a profile of incoming President Joe Biden.

Cult choice John Cusack stars in the 2000 adaptation of Nick Hornby’s 1995 novel “High Fidelity” (6 p.m., HBO Signature).

Both the book and the film offer a mournful celebration of the passing of the record store as a gathering place for guys.

