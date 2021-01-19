TV Highlights (Jan. 19, 2021): Close, Waters explore their roots

The things you learn on TV: Apparently, when director John Waters began making “Pink Flamingos” and other crazy, shocking movies, he had no idea he was descended from a hero of Valley Forge!

This is just one of the historical tidbits to emerge from tonight’s installment of “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.” (7 p.m. on Channel 10, 8 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS). In addition to Waters, director of such films as “Polyester” and “Hairspray,” Gates takes actress Glenn Close on a genealogical trip through history dating back centuries.Close has made no secret that she was raised by religious cultists. To her surprise, she discovers that some of her ancestors were also steeped in deeply religious societies. One was a prominent Puritan in 17th-century Massachusetts, and another a Quaker who was expelled from the Society of Friends for taking a wife outside of the faith.

As much as John Waters identified with freaks and outsiders, his family had been well-off for generations. One of his ancestors was part of the Klondike Gold Rush of the late 1890s, and another an ironmaster who made a fortune.