TV Highlights (Jan. 20, 2021): Tom Hanks hosts live special

Tom Hanks hosts “Celebrating America” (7:30 p.m., CBS, NBC, ABC, PBS (starting at 7 p.m.), CNN (7 p.m.) MSNBC, YouTube, Twitch, Amazon Prime and Fox’s NewsNow.) As with many celebrations, public aspects of the inauguration have taken a back seat to COVID-19. Gone are the parades, crowds and balls.

Tonight’s live special will feature appearances and performances by Jon Bon Jovi, Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Ant Clemons, Foo Fighters, John Legend and Bruce Springsteen, among others. Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington will introduce acts and pre-taped segments during the spectacle. President Biden and Vice President Harris will offer remarks.

TODAY’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSTCM salutes the new president with a daylong thematic marathon of movies linked by a single name. The list includes “Ode to Billy Joe” (5 a.m., TCM), “Polo Joe” (7 a.m., TCM), “The Fabulous Joe” (8:30 a.m., TCM), “The Story of G.I. Joe” (9:45 a.m., TCM), “Joe Smith, American” (11:45 a.m., TCM), “A Guy Named Joe” (1 p.m., TCM), “Pal Joey” (3:15 p.m., TCM) and “Mighty Joe Young” (5:15 p.m., TCM). You might need a cup of joe to sit through them all!News specials covering the inauguration of Joseph R. Biden (7 p.m., CBS, ABC, NBC).