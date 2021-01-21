TV Highlights (Jan. 21, 2021): 'Walker' reboot debuts tonight

How do you reboot a long-running series with a signature star? Add a ghost! Jared Padalecki stars in the new series "Walker" (7 p.m., CW). He's a Texas Ranger still mourning his wife, who returns to Austin to find things changed.

Among the innovations is his new partner, the improbably gorgeous Micki Ramirez (Lindsey Morgan), one of the first women in Texas Ranger history.

Walker's dead wife, who appears frequently in flashbacks, is played by the actor's real-life wife, Genevieve Padalecki. They met on the set of the long-running WB/CW series "Supernatural," where Jared played Sam and she was Ruby. Going from a demon to a dead woman shouldn't be that much of a stretch.

After "9-1-1: Lone Star," starring Rob Lowe, "Walker" is the second recent series to star an uncharacteristically good-looking guy as an Austin-based hero. Time was, you didn't have to look like a model to be a TV cop. Detectives Joe Friday (Jack Webb), Andy Sipowicz (Dennis Franz) and Lennie Briscoe (Jerry Orbach) weren't exactly cast for their chiseled cheekbones.

Chuck Norris, the original "Walker, Texas Ranger" was presumably cast more for his martial arts prowess than his looks.