TV Highlights (Jan. 25, 2021): 'Mole Agent' an endearing tale

Most espionage films involve sex, violence and betrayal. Not so “The Mole Agent,” presented on tonight’s “POV” (8:30 p.m. on Channel 10, 9:30 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS). Few documentaries deserve the term “endearing,” but this 2020 Spanish-language feature from Chile more than measures up.

Concerned that his mother is not being well treated in her adult care facility, a businessman and worried son puts an unusual ad in the local paper, looking for a man between the ages of 80 and 90 to move into the facility and report back about his mother’s conditions. The “secret agent” more than succeeds at his mission — but runs into unanticipated complications. As one of four elderly men among dozens of elderly women, he becomes quite a “catch.” A Sundance favorite and Chile’s entry in the Academy Awards, “Mole Agent” has received rave reviews.

“The Salisbury Poisonings” (9 p.m., AMC) recalls how two former Russian nationals living in Britain were poisoned by a radioactive nerve agent in 2018, a toxin with the potential to wipe out an entire city. “Salisbury” combines the narrative flow of a police procedural with international intrigue and the paranoia and grim atmosphere of “Chernobyl.”