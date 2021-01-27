TV Highlights (Jan. 27, 2021): 'Resident Alien' lands on Syfy

“Resident Alien” (9 p.m., Syfy) blends horror, satire and gore in ways that keep viewers off balance. The series will appeal to both fans of the original comic, created by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse, and its star Alan Tudyk, from the cult series “Firefly” and its spinoff movie “Serenity.”

Tudyk stars as Captain Hah Re, a soldier from another galaxy sent to Earth to wipe out the human race. His craft crashes after being struck by lightning, stranding him in a remote Colorado town. Using his advanced abilities, he kills the first person he sees and assumes his identity, becoming Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle, owner of an isolated lakeside cabin.

In this rustic setting, he teaches himself English by watching “Law & Order” reruns. This is presented in a brisk and funny montage. His time alone with Lenny Briscoe ends when police arrive at his cabin needing a doctor’s help in investigating a local murder. As he mingles with mere citizens, the doctor displays both superior abilities and a cracked logic that make his human interactions memorable, to say the least.

A tale of a strange visitor from another planet, “Resident Alien” is a clever variation or inversion of the “Superman” origin story.