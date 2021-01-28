TV Highlights (Jan. 28, 2021): 'Rehab Addict Rescue' on HGTV

As many homeowners know, renovations can range from time-consuming to all-consuming. The glut of home renovation and "house-flipping" shows has apparently created unrealistic expectations for some. After all, not everybody has a bottomless budget.

For these TV victims, HGTV offers yet another TV show, "Rehab Addict Rescue" (8 p.m., HGTV), hosted by Nicole Curtis of "Rehab Addict." In her first episode, Curtis flies in to advise a couple who fell in love with a home built in the 1920s but quickly discover that electrical wiring dating back to the "Downton Abbey" era can be less than enchanting.