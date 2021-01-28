 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TV Highlights (Jan. 28, 2021): 'Rehab Addict Rescue' on HGTV
View Comments
Tune in Tonight

TV Highlights (Jan. 28, 2021): 'Rehab Addict Rescue' on HGTV

{{featured_button_text}}

As many homeowners know, renovations can range from time-consuming to all-consuming. The glut of home renovation and "house-flipping" shows has apparently created unrealistic expectations for some. After all, not everybody has a bottomless budget.

For these TV victims, HGTV offers yet another TV show, "Rehab Addict Rescue" (8 p.m., HGTV), hosted by Nicole Curtis of "Rehab Addict." In her first episode, Curtis flies in to advise a couple who fell in love with a home built in the 1920s but quickly discover that electrical wiring dating back to the "Downton Abbey" era can be less than enchanting.

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

  • Safety first on "Mr. Mayor" (7 p.m., NBC).
  • Newlyweds show off their recipes on "Hell's Kitchen" (7 p.m., Fox).
  • A night of fun and games on "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" (7 p.m., ABC), "The Chase" (8 p.m., ABC) and "The Hustler" (9 p.m., ABC).
  • Jonah just doesn't seem right on "Superstore" (7:30 p.m., NBC).
  • Visible manifestations of an adolescent's emotions become her guides in the 2015 Pixar fantasy "Inside Out" (7:30 p.m., Freeform).
  • Wedding cake politics on "Call Me Kat" (8 p.m., Fox).
  • Baby steps on "Last Man Standing" (8:30 p.m., Fox).
  • A childless couple (Nicolas Cage and Holly Hunter) kidnap a celebrated quintuplet in the 1987 heist comedy "Raising Arizona" (8:30 p.m., Cinemax), directed by the Coen Brothers. 
  • Burnham and the crew come to grips with a war's devastation on "Star Trek: Discovery" (9 p.m., CBS).

CULT CHOICE

A student's lie sparks a scandal in the 1961 adaptation of Lillian Hellman's stage drama "The Children's Hour" (9:15 p.m., TCM), starring Audrey Hepburn, Shirley MacLaine and James Garner. A theme revisited in Ian McEwen's novel "Atonement" and its 2007 film adaptation.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Netflix Renews 'Bridgerton' for Second Season | THR News

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert