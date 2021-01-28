TV Highlights (Jan. 28, 2021): 'Rehab Addict Rescue' on HGTV

As many homeowners know, renovations can range from time-consuming to all-consuming. The glut of home renovation and "house-flipping" shows has apparently created unrealistic expectations for some. After all, not everybody has a bottomless budget.
For these TV victims, HGTV offers yet another TV show, "Rehab Addict Rescue" (8 p.m., HGTV), hosted by Nicole Curtis of "Rehab Addict." In her first episode, Curtis flies in to advise a couple who fell in love with a home built in the 1920s but quickly discover that electrical wiring dating back to the "Downton Abbey" era can be less than enchanting.
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- Safety first on "Mr. Mayor" (7 p.m., NBC).
- Newlyweds show off their recipes on "Hell's Kitchen" (7 p.m., Fox).
- A night of fun and games on "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" (7 p.m., ABC), "The Chase" (8 p.m., ABC) and "The Hustler" (9 p.m., ABC).
- Jonah just doesn't seem right on "Superstore" (7:30 p.m., NBC).
- Visible manifestations of an adolescent's emotions become her guides in the 2015 Pixar fantasy "Inside Out" (7:30 p.m., Freeform).
- Wedding cake politics on "Call Me Kat" (8 p.m., Fox).
- Baby steps on "Last Man Standing" (8:30 p.m., Fox).
- A childless couple (Nicolas Cage and Holly Hunter) kidnap a celebrated quintuplet in the 1987 heist comedy "Raising Arizona" (8:30 p.m., Cinemax), directed by the Coen Brothers.
- Burnham and the crew come to grips with a war's devastation on "Star Trek: Discovery" (9 p.m., CBS).