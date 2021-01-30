TV Highlights (Jan. 30, 2021): Wendy Williams gets her own Lifetime movie

A woman overcomes personal struggles to succeed as a daytime talk show host in the 2021 biopic “Wendy Williams: The Movie” (7 p.m., Lifetime) . Documentary profiles include “Axl Rose: Guns N’ Roses Frontman” (7 p.m., Reelz) , with “Aerosmith: Breaking the Band” coming Sunday night to Reelz, also at 7 p.m.

In the “Wendy Williams” movie, Ciera Payton plays the title character in a biopic that follows her journey from her scrappy upstart days in urban radio to the rousing success of her syndicated TV talk show. Included: Williams’ past battles with cocaine addiction and the implosion of her 22-year marriage.