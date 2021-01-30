TV Highlights (Jan. 30, 2021): Wendy Williams gets her own Lifetime movie

Some networks set their sights on familiar pop culture sagas this weekend.
A woman overcomes personal struggles to succeed as a daytime talk show host in the 2021 biopic “Wendy Williams: The Movie” (7 p.m., Lifetime). Documentary profiles include “Axl Rose: Guns N’ Roses Frontman” (7 p.m., Reelz), with “Aerosmith: Breaking the Band” coming Sunday night to Reelz, also at 7 p.m.
In the “Wendy Williams” movie, Ciera Payton plays the title character in a biopic that follows her journey from her scrappy upstart days in urban radio to the rousing success of her syndicated TV talk show. Included: Williams’ past battles with cocaine addiction and the implosion of her 22-year marriage.
TONIGHT’S HIGHLIGHTSSpring erupts on “A Wild Year on Earth” (7 p.m., BBC America).
Brendan Fraser stars in the 1999 epic fantasy “The Mummy” (7 p.m., HBO).
The Celtics host the Lakers in NBA basketball action (7:30 p.m., ABC).
Benson investigates a fellow officer’s allegations on “Law & Order: SVU” (8 p.m., NBC, rerun).
A New York writer falls for a tour guide in the 2020 romance “Snowkissed” (8 p.m., Hallmark).
A Black preacher befriends and mentors a former Klansman in the 2018 drama “Burden” (8 p.m., Showtime).
John Krasinski hosts “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC), featuring musical guest Machine Gun Kelly.
CULT CHOICE
A pregnant teen and her cousin embark on an interstate journey in search of a Planned Parenthood clinic in the 2020 drama “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” (8:50 p.m., HBO2).
SERIES NOTES
Pride and justice on “NCIS: New Orleans” (7 p.m., CBS, rerun) ... fun and games on “Ellen’s Game of Games” (7 p.m., NBC, rerun) ... in-the-ring action on boxing (7 p.m., Fox) ... Two helpings of news stories on “48 Hours” (8 p.m., CBS, rerun) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, rerun).