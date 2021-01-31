TV Highlights (Jan. 31, 2021): 'The Long Song' debuts on 'Masterpiece'

“Masterpiece” continues its 50th anniversary season with “The Long Song” (9 p.m., PBS). This powerful and violent three-part miniseries subverts the normal conventions of both plantation dramas and the British country house costume melodramas that “Masterpiece” has popularized over five decades.

Based on Andrea Levy’s best-selling novel, “Song” looks at 1830s Jamaican life from the point of view of July (Tamara Lawrance), a slave girl sired by a white overseer and “adopted” as a kind of lark by Caroline (Hayley Atwell), the fickle mistress of the mansion.

“Long Song” demands much reflection on the history that’s been left out of some of our most popular entertainments. It also offers a bracing corrective to Netflix’s “Bridgerton,” a fantasy disguised as a period drama that substitutes color-blind casting for any thought about the savage racism, hypocrisy and cruelty that undergirded Regency society. I find it odd that “Gone With the Wind” can be condemned for sugarcoating slavery while “Bridgerton” is celebrated for Photoshopping it out of history.

TONIGHT’S HIGHLIGHTS

Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): biodata, health care and privacy concerns; safeguarding DNA tests.