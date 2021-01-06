TV Highlights (Jan. 6, 2021): Networks turn to game shows tonight

As streaming fare devours the audiences for both TV and now movies, the networks have retreated to extraordinarily safe and predictable offerings.
Look at tonight’s schedule: “The Price Is Right at Night“ (7 p.m., CBS) and three hours of “Who Wants to be a Millionaire?” (7 p.m., ABC).
Fox has resurrected a series that dates back to the age of radio: “Name That Tune” (8 p.m.), hosted by Jane Krakowski.
TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSA patient harbors a mystery on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC).
Group B performs on “The Masked Dancer” (7 p.m., Fox).
After retreating to Europe for some soul-searching, a woman meets a handsome prince in the 2017 romance “A Royal Winter” (7 p.m., Hallmark).
A hook-and-ladder mishap on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC).
“When Disaster Strikes” (9 p.m., Channel 10, PBS) recalls efforts to rescue cyclone victims in Mozambique.
Folks from the eensy-weensy tip-toppermost sliver of the 1% are parachuted into cities without apparent resources and forced to fend for themselves and build businesses from scratch on season two of “Undercover Billionaire” (7 p.m., Discovery).
Students of generational differences in comedy could organize Ph.D. theses around tonight’s movie offerings. Start Boomer Humor 101 with “National Lampoon’s Animal House” (7:30 p.m., Showcase), “The Blues Brothers” (5:15 p.m., Showcase) and the 2020 documentary “Belushi” (9:30 p.m., Showcase). For extra credit, compare and contrast them with films aimed at later generations, such as “The Breakfast Club” (6 p.m., Freeform), “Knocked Up” (8 p.m., E!) and “Wedding Crashers” (8 p.m., Paramount).
CULT CHOICE
Philip Seymour Hoffman, Ethan Hawke and Albert Finney star in the 2007 thriller “Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead” (8 p.m., MoMax), directed by Sidney Lumet.