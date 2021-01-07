TV Highlights (Jan. 7, 2021): 'Mr. Mayor' debuts on NBC

Arguably the most resilient actor in television history, Ted Danson returns in a new sitcom with "Mr. Mayor" (7 and 7:30 p.m., NBC).

Few performers have toggled from drama to comedy so effortlessly. Danson has appeared in comedy hits, including "Cheers," Becker" and HBO's "Bored to Death." He also starred in the CBS procedurals "CSI" and "CSI: Cyber." And he bluffed his way through countless alternative afterlives on the sitcom "The Good Place."

In "Mr. Mayor," Danson stars as brash millionaire Neil Bremer, who stands out in a crowded field and becomes mayor of Los Angeles. Is he an intuitive "outsider" or merely a fool?

A satire of corporate attitudes and the drudgery of governance in a Hollywood-adjacent neighborhood, "Mr. Mayor" plays to all of writer/producer Tina Fey's strengths.

