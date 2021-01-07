TV Highlights (Jan. 7, 2021): 'Mr. Mayor' debuts on NBC

Arguably the most resilient actor in television history, Ted Danson returns in a new sitcom with "Mr. Mayor" (7 and 7:30 p.m., NBC).
Few performers have toggled from drama to comedy so effortlessly. Danson has appeared in comedy hits, including "Cheers," Becker" and HBO's "Bored to Death." He also starred in the CBS procedurals "CSI" and "CSI: Cyber." And he bluffed his way through countless alternative afterlives on the sitcom "The Good Place."
In "Mr. Mayor," Danson stars as brash millionaire Neil Bremer, who stands out in a crowded field and becomes mayor of Los Angeles. Is he an intuitive "outsider" or merely a fool?
A satire of corporate attitudes and the drudgery of governance in a Hollywood-adjacent neighborhood, "Mr. Mayor" plays to all of writer/producer Tina Fey's strengths.
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- "Hell's Kitchen" (7 p.m., Fox) returns for a 19th season.
- College orientation on "Young Sheldon" (7 p.m., CBS).
- Famous names play on "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" (7 p.m., ABC).
- Bad news rattles Gina on "B Positive" (7:30 p.m., CBS).
- Jill needs pampering on "Mom" (8 p.m., CBS).
- An Amber Alert on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (8 p.m., NBC).
- A crowded social calendar on "Call Me Kat" (8 p.m., Fox).
- The game show, "The Chase" (8 p.m., ABC) pits challengers against well-known quiz show "stars."
- Home improvements on "Last Man Standing" (8:30 p.m., Fox).
- A chance to go home on "Star Trek: Discovery" (9 p.m., CBS).
NEW TO STREAMING
- Michael Chiklis ("The Shield") stars in "Coyote," streaming on CBS All Access, as a retired border agent blackmailed into helping Mexican drug dealers.
- After a brief theatrical release, the 2020 drama "Pieces of a Woman" debuts on Netflix. Vanessa Kirby, Ellen Burstyn and Shia LaBeouf star in this harrowing tale of a New Age home birth gone bad. Kirby portrayed Princess Margaret in the first two seasons of "The Crown."