TV Highlights (Jan. 9, 2020): NFL football highlights TV today

Are you ready for some football?
Today’s TV schedule features three NFL playoff games: first, it’s the Indianapolis Colts visiting the Buffalo Bills (noon, CBS); the second game features the Los Angeles Rams visiting the Seattle Seahawks (3:40 p.m., Fox); and the evening caps off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Washington Football Team (7:15 p.m., NBC).
TODAY’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSAn injured dancer falls under the spell of a wicked therapist in the 2021 shocker “Obsessed With the Babysitter” (7 p.m., Lifetime).
A wealthy couple vanishes from the Keys in the debut of “Florida Man Murders” (7 p.m., Oxygen).
A slacker must get his life in gear after his widowed mother finds a new man in the 2020 comedy “The King of Staten Island” (7 p.m., HBO), starring “SNL’s” Pete Davidson and directed by Judd Apatow.
A TV producer resolves to accept every invitation for a month in the 2021 romance “A New Year’s Resolution” (8 p.m., Hallmark).
NEW ON STREAMINGStylish, romantic and ridiculous, “A Discovery of Witches” streams its second season on Sundance Now beginning today. It’s the most popular series on that service.
“Witches” stars Teresa Palmer as Diana, a scholar who stumbles across a sacred text while researching at Oxford. She also discovers that she’s a very powerful witch, perhaps the most fearsome in centuries.
The series imagines a supernatural world where witches, vampires and demons are aware of each other and have brokered a kind of peace between species. Diana’s arrival throws the balance of terror out of joint and puts her in great peril. Things get stickier when she breaks taboos and falls for Matthew (Matthew Goode, “Downton Abbey”), a vampire more than 1,000 years old.