TV Highlights (Jan. 9, 2020): NFL football highlights TV today

Are you ready for some football?

Today’s TV schedule features three NFL playoff games: first, it’s the Indianapolis Colts visiting the Buffalo Bills (noon, CBS); the second game features the Los Angeles Rams visiting the Seattle Seahawks (3:40 p.m., Fox); and the evening caps off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Washington Football Team (7:15 p.m., NBC).

TODAY’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSAn injured dancer falls under the spell of a wicked therapist in the 2021 shocker “Obsessed With the Babysitter” (7 p.m., Lifetime).

A wealthy couple vanishes from the Keys in the debut of “Florida Man Murders” (7 p.m., Oxygen).

A slacker must get his life in gear after his widowed mother finds a new man in the 2020 comedy “The King of Staten Island” (7 p.m., HBO), starring “SNL’s” Pete Davidson and directed by Judd Apatow.

A TV producer resolves to accept every invitation for a month in the 2021 romance “A New Year’s Resolution” (8 p.m., Hallmark).