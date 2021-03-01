TV Highlights (March 1, 2021): Sci-fi series 'Debris' debuts on NBC

You have to give “Debris” (9 p.m., NBC) credit for a curious premise. Set in the near future, it features an international team of scientists and spies working to contain the spread of mysterious material that descended to Earth after the destruction of an alien spacecraft.

The intergalactic shards possess special properties and appear to bend the laws of physics and gravity.

“Debris” is a far cry from most network dramas, presenting an original story that’s not a reboot of an old series, a violent procedural or a spinoff of “Law & Order.”

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

“The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC) swivels into its 20th season with Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton returning as coaches and rivals.

Victims of a vehicle rollover become patients on “9-1-1” (7 p.m., Fox).

Fighting city hall on “The Neighborhood” (7 p.m., CBS, rerun).

A funeral attracts an uninvited guest on “9-1-1: Lone Star” (8 p.m., Fox).

COVID trauma on “The Good Doctor” (9 p.m., ABC, rerun).