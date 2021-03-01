TV Highlights (March 1, 2021): Sci-fi series 'Debris' debuts on NBC

You have to give “Debris” (9 p.m., NBC) credit for a curious premise. Set in the near future, it features an international team of scientists and spies working to contain the spread of mysterious material that descended to Earth after the destruction of an alien spacecraft.
The intergalactic shards possess special properties and appear to bend the laws of physics and gravity.
“Debris” is a far cry from most network dramas, presenting an original story that’s not a reboot of an old series, a violent procedural or a spinoff of “Law & Order.”
TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
“The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC) swivels into its 20th season with Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton returning as coaches and rivals.
Victims of a vehicle rollover become patients on “9-1-1” (7 p.m., Fox).
Fighting city hall on “The Neighborhood” (7 p.m., CBS, rerun).
A funeral attracts an uninvited guest on “9-1-1: Lone Star” (8 p.m., Fox).
COVID trauma on “The Good Doctor” (9 p.m., ABC, rerun).
As people the world over prepare for their second Easter egg hunt in quarantine, the Food Network presents “Easter Basket Challenge” (9 p.m., Food Network).
A prison break complicates a trial on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).
CULT CHOICE
Julia Roberts’ voice animates the 2006 adaptation of “Charlotte’s Web” (7:30 p.m., HBO Family), the second film version of E.B. White’s beloved tale of a spider’s efforts to save her friend’s bacon.
NEW ON STREAMING
The 2020 documentary “Hunger Ward” (6 p.m.,) examines the devastating human impact of Yemen’s ongoing war. Acquired by MTV films, the film will stream on Pluto TV Documentaries on the Pluto streaming app, a free ad-supported service.
Netflix begins streaming “Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell,” a profile of rapper The Notorious B.I.G. containing interviews, concert footage and more personal asides. A larger-than-life figure in the hip-hop pantheon, he rose from street hustler to superstar before his murder in 1997.