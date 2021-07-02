 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: TV highlights for Friday, July 2: 'Tomorrow War' streaming on Amazon
Tune in Tonight

Chris Pratt rises to a blockbuster challenge: Originality

This image released by Amazon shows Chris Pratt, from second left, Edwin Hodge and Sam Richardson in a scene from “The Tomorrow War.”

 Amazon Prime Photo

Clip for 'The Tomorrow War' starring Olaolu Winfunke, Gissette Valentin, Jared Shaw, Melissa Saint-Amand, Royce Stovall

What’s a movie? What’s television? What’s the difference? Does it matter?

These questions arise when considering “The Tomorrow War,” streaming today on Amazon Prime. At first glance, “Tomorrow” has big-budget-tentpole-blockbuster written all over it. A sci-fi fantasy shot through with big guns and explosions, it looks like Hollywood at its most unsubtle and pulverizing.

It even features Chris Pratt, of “Guardian of the Galaxy.” But he’s also Chris Pratt, the goofball from “Parks & Recreation.”

“Tomorrow,” a “Terminator”-like tale of humans from the future returned to enlist help in a battle to save humanity, is the feature film debut of Chris McKay. He’s best known for his TV work on “Adult Swim.”

Peacock streams the animated sequel “The Boss Baby: Family Business,” featuring the voices of Alec Baldwin, Lisa Kudrow and Jimmy Kimmel. The movie also opens in theaters today.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSTampa Bay and Montreal clash in Game 3 of the 2021 Stanley Cup final (7 p.m., NBC).

A bad day for a biker concludes this season of “Emergency Call” (7 p.m., ABC).

Shot down by a cartel on “Magnum P.I.” (7 p.m., CBS, rerun).

Wrestling action on “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (7 p.m., Fox).

“American Masters” (8 p.m. on Channel 36, 8:30 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) profiles Norman Lear.

Brainstorming on “Dynasty” (8 p.m. CW).

On two helpings of “Blue Bloods” (CBS, rerun): fighting City Hall (8 p.m.); harsh words (9 p.m.).

CULT CHOICE

Returning to the hard-boiled mysteries she had made with her late husband Humphrey Bogart, Lauren Bacall plays a woman who hires a private eye (Paul Newman) to tail her wandering husband in the 1966 thriller “Harper” (7 p.m., TCM), adapted by William Goldman from a novel by Ross Macdonald.

