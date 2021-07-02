WATCH NOW: TV highlights for Friday, July 2: 'Tomorrow War' streaming on Amazon

What’s a movie? What’s television? What’s the difference? Does it matter?

These questions arise when considering “The Tomorrow War,” streaming today on Amazon Prime. At first glance, “Tomorrow” has big-budget-tentpole-blockbuster written all over it. A sci-fi fantasy shot through with big guns and explosions, it looks like Hollywood at its most unsubtle and pulverizing.

It even features Chris Pratt, of “Guardian of the Galaxy.” But he’s also Chris Pratt, the goofball from “Parks & Recreation.”

“Tomorrow,” a “Terminator”-like tale of humans from the future returned to enlist help in a battle to save humanity, is the feature film debut of Chris McKay. He’s best known for his TV work on “Adult Swim.”

Peacock streams the animated sequel “The Boss Baby: Family Business,” featuring the voices of Alec Baldwin, Lisa Kudrow and Jimmy Kimmel. The movie also opens in theaters today.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSTampa Bay and Montreal clash in Game 3 of the 2021 Stanley Cup final (7 p.m., NBC).