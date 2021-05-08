WATCH NOW: TV highlights for May 8: Elon Musk hosting 'SNL'

Is Elon Musk funny? Will that matter? The tech tycoon and Tesla CEO worth roughly $170 billion hosts “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC).

In some ways Musk’s appearance is beyond absurd. And that may be the only funny thing to come of it. It’s difficult to envision J.P. Getty appearing on a comedy show when he was the world’s richest man.

Musk is hardly the first non-showbiz type to host “SNL.” In its early years, it was hosted by activists Ralph Nader and Julian Bond, not known as funny guys. In the 1990s, tax-cutting presidential candidate Steve Forbes hosted. And of course, in 2015 so did “Apprentice”-star-turned-candidate Donald Trump.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSThe Disney Channel unspools a marathon of episodes of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” (4 to 10:40 p.m., Disney).

Selena Gomez hosts “VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World” (7 p.m., ABC and CBS), featuring performances by Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, the Foo Fighters, J Balvin and H.E.R.

A nostalgia shop owner peddles sordid souvenirs in the 2021 shocker “Memories of a Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime).