WATCH NOW: TV highlights for May 8: Elon Musk hosting 'SNL'
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is hosting "Saturday Night Live " on May 8.

Elon Musk, the billionaire behind Tesla and SpaceX, will host Saturday Night Live this weekend despite objections from critics and even some cast members over his comments about COVID-19.

Is Elon Musk funny? Will that matter? The tech tycoon and Tesla CEO worth roughly $170 billion hosts “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC).

In some ways Musk’s appearance is beyond absurd. And that may be the only funny thing to come of it. It’s difficult to envision J.P. Getty appearing on a comedy show when he was the world’s richest man.

Musk is hardly the first non-showbiz type to host “SNL.” In its early years, it was hosted by activists Ralph Nader and Julian Bond, not known as funny guys. In the 1990s, tax-cutting presidential candidate Steve Forbes hosted. And of course, in 2015 so did “Apprentice”-star-turned-candidate Donald Trump.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSThe Disney Channel unspools a marathon of episodes of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” (4 to 10:40 p.m., Disney).

Selena Gomez hosts “VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World” (7 p.m., ABC and CBS), featuring performances by Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, the Foo Fighters, J Balvin and H.E.R.

A nostalgia shop owner peddles sordid souvenirs in the 2021 shocker “Memories of a Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime).

As a comet’s trajectory threatens life on Earth, a family seeks shelter in the 2020 drama “Greenland” (7 p.m., HBO).

A travel writer discovers the igloo that mends her broken heart in the 2021 romance “Baby, It’s Cold Inside” (8 p.m., Hallmark).

CULT CHOICE

Diana Ross portrays singer Billie Holiday in the 1972 biopic “Lady Sings the Blues” (9 p.m., TCM), co-starring Billy Dee Williams.

