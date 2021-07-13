WATCH NOW: TV highlights for Tuesday, July 13: Sports, politics are intertwined

Nothing annoys some people like the mingling of sports, activism and politics. Yet they are linked in myriad ways. Lest we forget, the 2021 MLB All-Star Game (7 p.m., Fox) was originally supposed to take place in Atlanta, showcasing Truist Park, their new(ish) home. But when Georgia joined other states in restricting voting access, Major League Baseball moved the game to Denver.

Curiously, the game will now be played at Coors Field. For some time, the Coors family was vocally associated with conservative politics. Nearly all sports stadiums are named after huge corporations now and owned by tycoons who leverage their ownership into tax avoidance. So yes, sports, business and politics are intertwined in ways many would not think about.

The "30 for 30" (8 p.m., ESPN) documentary series presents "Breakaway," a profile of WNBA star Maya Moore, who took a sabbatical from a stellar career at age 29 to devote her life to clearing the name of Jonathan Irons, who she believed to have been wrongly convicted of burglary and sentenced to 50 years in prison.