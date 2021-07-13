WATCH NOW: TV highlights for Tuesday, July 13: Sports, politics are intertwined

Nothing annoys some people like the mingling of sports, activism and politics. Yet they are linked in myriad ways. Lest we forget, the 2021 MLB All-Star Game (7 p.m., Fox) was originally supposed to take place in Atlanta, showcasing Truist Park, their new(ish) home. But when Georgia joined other states in restricting voting access, Major League Baseball moved the game to Denver.
Curiously, the game will now be played at Coors Field. For some time, the Coors family was vocally associated with conservative politics. Nearly all sports stadiums are named after huge corporations now and owned by tycoons who leverage their ownership into tax avoidance. So yes, sports, business and politics are intertwined in ways many would not think about.
The "30 for 30" (8 p.m., ESPN) documentary series presents "Breakaway," a profile of WNBA star Maya Moore, who took a sabbatical from a stellar career at age 29 to devote her life to clearing the name of Jonathan Irons, who she believed to have been wrongly convicted of burglary and sentenced to 50 years in prison.
There's something powerful and almost biblical about a person walking away from riches and fame to pursue a righteous cause. Of course, there are others who believe athletes should just keep quiet. When NBA player LeBron James spoke about social justice, Fox News personality Laura Ingraham told him to "shut up and dribble." That rude taunt inspired the three-part Showtime series "Shut Up and Dribble," which can be streamed on Hulu.
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- More performances on "America's Got Talent" (9 p.m., NBC).
- Stage 16 of the Tour de France (7 p.m., NBCSN) rolls by. Cord-cutters can catch this on Peacock, but they'll have to pay for the Premium version.
- "Brad Paisley's Shark Country" (8 p.m., Discovery) takes us far from Nashville.
- Brothers seek vengeance through ecoterrorism on "FBI: Most Wanted" (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).
- Peyton Manning hosts the quarterfinals between Ole Miss and Auburn on "College Bowl" (9 p.m., NBC).
- "Frontline" (9 p.m. on Channel 10, 10 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) looks at "The Power of the Fed" and the policy of "quantitative easing," which has pumped billions of dollars into equity markets. While this may have helped the markets during a time of COVID-related stress, some fear the Fed is picking winners and losers and disproportionately aiding the investor class.
- "Miracle Workers" (9:30 p.m., TBS) enters a third season with a new story, set in the Old West.