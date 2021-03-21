WITH VIDEO: TV Highlights for March 21: Examining the QAnon conspiracy

Those who believe in nothing will fall for anything. That quote is attributed to G.K. Chesterton, author of the “Father Brown” series of philosophical mysteries. It’s also an apt description of many interviewed in the six-part documentary miniseries “Q: Into the Storm” (8 p.m., HBO).

Director Cullen Hobac spent three years studying the QAnon phenomenon and saw how the postings of an anonymous figure influenced the thinking (or at least the opinions) of many, convincing the conspiracy-minded of a secret cabal of satanic sexual predators at the top of Washington’s power pyramid.

While spread on 21st-century internet technology, much of the QAnon appeal is similar to prophetic religious movements that have been inflaming American minds (and emptying bank accounts) dating back to the 1840s, when thousands were convinced that a secret formula for biblical interpretation predicted the exact date of end of the world. (Spoiler alert: It didn’t happen.)

Tonight’s highlightsScheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): The Oath Keepers; white supremacy in the military; a Georgia school system that returned to in-person education with the help of the Centers for Disease Control.