The area's hottest events (Feb. 28-March 7, 2020)

Hot Sheet Feb. 28-March 7, 2020 --
Friday, Feb. 28 --
The University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Noon Concert Series continues today with a Martin Luther King Jr. celebration featuring the UW-Parkside Jazz Ensemble and choirs. The free performance is noon in Bedford Concert Hall, located on the west side of the campus at 900 Wood Road.
Go star gazing tonight at the Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave. The Carthage College Society of Physics Students will host an Observing Night from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Griffin Observatory. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome. Note: Some stair climbing is required.
Three plays continue tonight on local stages:
- At Bradford High School: The musical comedy "Something Rotten!" at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 for students, $10 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $12 for adults. For tickets, to go www.kusd.edu. Tickets are also sold at the door.
- At Carthage College: "Fighting for Home: Stories of Women Who Serve," based on interview with nine female veterans, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $8 for students with a valid ID. www.carthage.edu/tickets.
- At the Racine Theatre Guild: The farce “A Fox on the Fairway” at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $13-$18 and can be purchased online at www.racinetheatre.org.
Saturday, Feb. 29 --
It's Leap Year Day, which only comes around once every four years. Use this "bonus day" as you see fit: To try something new, dye your hair bright red or even slow down and read a good novel. It's your bonus day; use it wisely.
To celebrate Leap Day, head to the Southwest Library, 7070 38th Ave. From 1 to 3 p.m., families can enjoy "some leaping frog fun by making frog eye salad, and enjoying frog and leap year-themed crafts and trivia." Admission is free.
The Winter HarborMarket — offering specialty foods and other items — is open today inside the Kenosha Masonic Center, 115 56th St. The Winter Market is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. www.kenoshaharbormarket.com.
The 2020 Kenosha Expo Health & Home Show is this weekend in the University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Frank J. Petretti Fieldhouse. You’ll find area businesses and organizations, showcasing products and services. The Kenosha Community Health Fair is also at the Expo, offering health screenings. A highlight: From 3 to 4 p.m., Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers are performing. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Sunday. Admission is $2 at the door for adults; free for anyone under age 18. For more information, go to www.kenoshaexpo.com.
Sunday, March 1 --
Happy March! There’s nothing really special about March 1, but it does signal the end of February and places us that much closer to spring. Try to do something fun today to celebrate. (Hint: You’ll find lots of ideas in this GO Kenosha entertainment section.)
In Milwaukee tonight, comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias is performing at the Riverside Theater. His shows, which are quickly selling out, are Feb. 29 and March 1. For tickets, go to pabsttheater.org.
Vrroomm! Vrroomm ! Today is your final chance to visit the 2020 Greater Milwaukee Auto Show — in downtown Milwaukee’s Wisconsin Center. More information can be found at autoshowmilwaukee.com. (Tickets are $9-$12 for adults and free for youths age 16 and younger.)
Monday, March 2 --
We truly love him in a house. We truly love him with a mouse. We truly love him here or there. We truly love him anywhere. We truly love the silly goose. We truly love old Dr. Seuss! Yup, it’s Dr. Seuss Day — so celebrate the beloved author on his birthday.
To celebrate the beloved author, the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave., is hosting Make-It Mondays: Celebrate Dr. Seuss. From 6:30 to 7:30 this evening, families with children are welcome to "listen to amazing stories followed by a quick and easy craft or snack inspired by the books." Admission is free.
"From Curiosity to Science" — a permanent exhibit — can be toured on the second floor of the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. The exhibit offers visitors the chance to "take a journey of discovery from the 1600s through modern museum displays." Highlights include specimens from around the world and interactive games for all ages. Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. www.KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.
Tuesday, March 3 --
It's World Wildlife Day, a time to celebrate the natural world and all its plants and animals. For more about this annual celebration, go to www.wildlifeday.org.
Break out your best singing voice for karaoke tonight at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome to belt out their favorite Madonna song!
Ross Mathews — who has been on everything from NBC's "The Tonight Show" to RuPaul's "Drag Race" — brings his "Name Drop Tour" to Milwaukee's Turner Hall Ballroom tonight. He'll be dishing on his adventures in Hollywood, starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 (plus fees) at pabsttheater.org.
Wednesday, March 4 --
It's Marching Band Day, so break out the Sousa tunes! It's also Grammar Day, so mind your commas and semicolons.
The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting a “Museum Munchkins” program from 9:30 to 10 this morning. The free program is designed to “get preschoolers excited about science.” Today’s theme: the water deer, a native of China. This is a free program, open to preschoolers with an adult. For more information, call 262-653-4140.
It’s another Chess Night at the Southwest Library with the Kenosha Chess Association. 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave. Bring your set or use one from the library’s collection. Admission is free. www.kenoshachess.org.
Thursday, March 5 --
It's World Book Day, so head to a local library and pick up a novel. Or two. Or three ... it's still a long way until spring!
The Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave., is showing "The Pursuit of Happyness" from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Will Smith stars in this 2006 drama as a struggling salesman who takes custody of his son just as he's poised to begin a life-changing professional career. Admission is free.
"Onward" — an animated Pixar adventure about two teenage elf brothers who embark on a quest to discover if there is still magic left in the world — opens in theaters for "sneak peeks" today before officially opening on March 6. www.cinemark.com.
Friday, March 6 --
It's Frozen Food Day, which is why we're eating ice cream for breakfast. And lunch. And dinner.
The University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Noon Concert Series continues today with a student recital. The free performance is noon in Bedford Concert Hall, located on the west side of the campus at 900 Wood Road.
Two of Kenosha’s Public Libraries are hosting FREE Friday Fun Days: From 1 to 3 p.m., you'll find fun activities at the Simmons Library, 711 59th Place, and the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave. Note: The Northside program is for students in kindergarten through fifth grade.
Wowie! Enjoy the music of David Bowie, as performed by the Milwaukee Symphony, tonight at the Riverside Theater in downtown Milwaukee. Guest conductor Brent Havens, vocalist Tony Vincent and a full rock band join the symphony tonight in paying tribute to the legendary musician. 8 p.m. Tickets are $40-$65 (plus fees) at pabsttheater.org.
Saturday, March 7 --
The Southport Quilters Guild Annual Members Show is on display at the Kenosha Public Museum. The show features more than 60 quilts featuring vibrant colors on display. This year’s theme is "Women's Voices." The show runs March 7-29. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free.
Thoughts for Food — a benefit concert featuring more than 40 bands on 15 stages in downtown Racine — is tonight. Proceeds benefit the Racine County Food Bank. For more on this event, go to www.thoughtsforfood.org.
Head to the Milwaukee County Zoo for another Family Free Day. Everyone gets in free — but it still costs $12 to park. www.milwaukeezoo.org.
It's getting close to St. Patrick's Day, which means The Chieftains are performing at Milwaukee’s Riverside Theater in what the veteran Celtic group calls their final tour. 8 p.m. Tickets are $40-$75 (plus fees) at www.pabsttheater.org.