The area's hottest events (Feb. 7-15, 2020)

Hot Sheet Feb. 7-15, 2020 --
Friday, Feb. 7 --
It's Wear Red Day, and we think we can find one of our many, many Wisconsin Badger sweatshirts in our clean laundry pile! Bucky's next game is Feb. 9, hosting Ohio State.
Fendrick & Peck — the folk music duo made up of Madeline Fendrick and Brian Peck — are performing "Songs of Hope and Love" tonight at Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave. As we head into Valentine's Day season, we can't think of a better way to start thinking about love in all its splendid forms. Doors open at 7p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. show. Admission is free; the musicians say "donations are gratefully accepted in the form of money, energy, imagination, food or something else you might think of."
This is the final weekend of Kenosha Restaurant Week, so get busy. You can enjoy three meals a day at area eateries (or use the takeout options). There are a record 42 local eateries offering special Restaurant Week menu items for breakfast and lunch ($10) and dinner ($20 and $30). Regular menu items are also available, and no coupons are needed. For more information, including a list of venues and how to win prizes: Go to www.VisitKenosha.com/RW.
This weekend is your final chance to visit the Racine Zoo's Chinese Lantern Festival. Visitors stroll around the zoo grounds and view these incredible works of art, depicting lions and tigers and bears, oh my! The event opens at 5 p.m. today through Sunday, with the last entry at 8 p.m. The zoo closes at 9 p.m. Admission is $5 (free for children age 2 and younger) at the gate or online at www.racinezoo.org.
Saturday, Feb. 8 --
The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting the 2020 African-American Read-In, a community event featuring readings of literary works by African American authors. The works will be read by adults and children from the community. 1 to 2 p.m. Admission is free.
Kenosha’s Snow Daze Festival is 2 to 5 p.m. today in Veterans Memorial Park, next to City Hall at 625 52nd St. The free Snow Daze Festival will feature professional ice sculpting demonstrations (starting at 2 p.m.), ice skating on the city’s rink and interactive ice displays. The Downtown Kenosha Ice Tour is back, too. Bundle up and enjoy a wintry walk around downtown to see dozens more ice sculptures in front of businesses. For more details, go to www.downtownkenosha.org.
It’s another Second Saturday, with live music and other specials at downtown and harborside venues. Activities include opening receptions from 6 to 9 p.m. at Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road; the Pollard Gallery, 518 56th St. (starting at 5 p.m.); and ArtWorks, 4513 Sheridan Road. Head to the Simmons Library, 711 59th Place, for a free behind-the-scenes tour at 2:30 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 9 --
Is there a huge, football-shaped hole in your Sunday afternoon? Fill it with a world premiere opera! Our own Greg Berg, a Carthage College music professor who teaches the school's Opera Workshop, has written a one-act opera called "Birds of a Feather: A Magic Flute Sequel." The premiere performance is 3 p.m. today in Carthage's Recital Hall. Admission is free.
Enjoy a swingin' afternoon with the Milwaukee Symphony. The orchestra is performing "Simply Swingin' — Sinatra & Friends" at the Riverside Theater. Guest vocalist is Steve Lippia, who will sing hits including "Come Fly with Me, "Mack the Knife" and "Fly Me to the Moon." Performances are 8 p.m. Feb. 7-8 and 2:30 p.m. today. Tickets are $25-$115 (plus fees) at pabsttheater.org.
Monday, Feb. 10 --
It's Library Lovers Month, which is great timing for today's activity: The Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave., is hosting a Mystery Lovers Book Club — open to all adults who like to read books in that genre. 2 to 3 p.m. Admission is free.
Also at the Northside Library today, teens are invited to get into the Valentine's Day mood by crafting Valentines ... or, if you prefer, anti-Valentines (we don't judge). The crafting session is 6 to 8 p.m. and is open to ages 12-19. Admission is free, Note: In-person registration will be available at the reference desk starting one hour before the program begins. Spaces are first come, first served.
Looking to get outside and enjoy this winter weather? The River Bend Nature Center in Racine County (3600 N. Green Bay Road) offers outdoor recreation, plus indoor programs. Go to www.riverbendnaturecenterracine.org or call 262-639-1515 for more details.
Tuesday, Feb. 11 --
It's Make a Friend Day, which you can do by getting out into your community. No, your imaginary friend Cecil doesn't count, though he did get you through that last bad breakup. It's also Extraterrestrial Culture Day, celebrating our past, present and future relationships with extraterrestrial visitors. Meet your new friend, E.T.!
Nothing says "I love you" like belting out a song to your date (or whoever happens to be sitting on the next bar stool). Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave., hosts karaoke Tuesday nights. Screw up your courage and sign up for a performance slot. Admission is free. 262-652-6454.
Wednesday, Feb. 12 --
Happy Darwin Day, a time to celebrate Charles Robert Darwin and his theory of evolution. Now go out and learn something today!
It's Valentine's Day Eve Eve ... bring on the scaly creatures! The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting a “Museum Munchkins” program from 9:30 to 10 this morning. The free program is designed to “get preschoolers excited about science and the world around them.” Today’s program focuses on pangolins (also known as scaly anteaters). What's more romantic than that? This is a free program, open to preschoolers with an adult. For more information, call 262-653-4140.
Thursday, Feb. 13 --
It's Valentine's Day Eve ... and it's also Tortellini Day, because the round, filled pouches are the most romantic member of the pasta family.
Historian Cathy Polovina presents another "Old Weird America" program this evening at the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave. Tonight's focus is on “Peyton Place: The Scandalous Book that Captivated America.” In 1956, a lurid and gripping tale of murder, incest and hypocrisy in a small New England town became the literary sensation of the century. Likewise, its author Grace Metalious incited an uproar with her unapologetic attitude and unconventional opinions. 6 to 7 p.m. Admission is free.
At the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave., the 2019 British drama "Official Secrets" — the true story of a British whistleblower who leaked information to the press about an illegal NSA spy operation designed to push the UN Security Council into sanctioning the 2003 invasion of Iraq — will be screened at 12:30 p.m. Rated R. Admission is free.
Friday, Feb. 14 --
Happy Valentine’s Day! Do something sweet for someone else — and for yourself. We suggest eating lots of dark chocolate! It's also Book Giving Day, which is a great way to celebrate the book lover in your life (including yourself).
The University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Noon Concert Series starts a new semester today with a free performance by percussionist Eliana Firmani Alcocer. She graduated from UW-Parkside in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in music performance. She performs and teaches regularly in the area. The free performance is noon in Bedford Concert Hall, located on the west side of the campus at 900 Wood Road.
Families are invited to the Kenosha Public Museum for "Winter Family Activity: Inside Frida Kahlo’s Garden" from 3 to 4:30 p.m. today. In this free program, families will create an art project inspired by the plants and animals featured in the museum's Frida Kahlo exhibit exhibit. Admission is free. For more information, call 262-653-4140.
Escape the dreary winter days with a visit the “Watercolor Wisconsin” exhibit at Racine’s Wustum Museum of Fine Arts. Admission is free to the museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave. in Racine. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 262-636-9177.
Saturday, Feb. 15 --
It's Hippo Day and World Whale Day. Which makes us think it's a perfect day to visit one of our area zoos. The Racine Zoo doesn't have a resident hippopotamus, but you can find one at the Milwaukee County Zoo.
Sing. Sing a song. That's what you'll hear tonight at the Kenosha Unified School District’s 54th annual Choral Festival. More than 1,300 students from KUSD’s elementary, middle, high and charter schools will be performing. The guest conductor is Pearl Shangkuan; the accompanist is Kristen Singer. 6:30 p.m. at Indian Trail High School and Academy, 6800 60th St. Tickets are also on sale at kusd.edu/finearts. All seats are reserved. Patrons can choose between the fieldhouse performance venue ($10) or live-feed video auditorium seating ($4). The performance will also be streamed live on Channel 20 and the KUSD YouTube stream.
Roses are red, violets are blue. We love poetry ... and so should YOU! The Uptown Library, 2419 63rd St., is hosting the second workshop in its five-part "Poetry Pentathlon." These free events are designed to challenge people "to write poetry outside of your comfort zone — or to try writing poetry for the first time." Today's focus is on pantoum poetry, which has repeating lines throughout the poem; the second and fourth lines of each stanza are repeated as the first and third lines of the next stanza. The pattern continues until the final stanza, which differs. Got that? The free workshop is 10:30 a.m. to noon.