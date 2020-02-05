The area's hottest events (Feb. 7-15, 2020)

Hot Sheet Feb. 7-15, 2020 --

Friday, Feb. 7 --

It's Wear Red Day, and we think we can find one of our many, many Wisconsin Badger sweatshirts in our clean laundry pile! Bucky's next game is Feb. 9, hosting Ohio State.

Fendrick & Peck — the folk music duo made up of Madeline Fendrick and Brian Peck — are performing "Songs of Hope and Love" tonight at Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave. As we head into Valentine's Day season, we can't think of a better way to start thinking about love in all its splendid forms. Doors open at 7p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. show. Admission is free; the musicians say "donations are gratefully accepted in the form of money, energy, imagination, food or something else you might think of."

This is the final weekend of Kenosha Restaurant Week, so get busy. You can enjoy three meals a day at area eateries (or use the takeout options). There are a record 42 local eateries offering special Restaurant Week menu items for breakfast and lunch ($10) and dinner ($20 and $30). Regular menu items are also available, and no coupons are needed. For more information, including a list of venues and how to win prizes: Go to www.VisitKenosha.com/RW.