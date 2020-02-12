The area's hottest events (Feb. 14-22, 2020)

Wrap up your Valentine's Weekend by starting the workweek with Random Acts of Kindness Day. Be a sweetheart and bring someone coffee ... or bake some muffins and share them with friends and family ... do something to make the world a better place by spreading a little light around.

Today is your final chance to visit the 2020 Chicago Auto Show — also known as “the place to see all those cool concept cars we’ll never be able to actually purchase and drive.” At Chicago’s McCormick Place, 2301 S. Lake Shore Drive. Admission is $7-$12; free for kids 6 and younger. www.chicagoautoshow.com .

Drink Wine Day also goes well with today's celebration of Pluto Day. (Not Mickey Mouse's dog; this day celebrates our far-off solar system neighbor). We grew up with a solar system that had nine planets in it. And that's how we like it. Then one day, the powers that be decided that designating Pluto as a planet was just wrong, and our most distant friend in the solar system suddenly was told he wasn’t good enough for the planet club anymore and would forever be considered a "dwarf planet." So raise your wine glass and toast Pluto Day, which celebrates the discovery of Pluto in 1930, when it was designated as a planet ... and that’s how it should have stayed!