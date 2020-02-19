The area's hottest events (Feb. 21-29, 2020)

Sunday, Feb. 23 --

The Kenosha Area Noon Optimist Club’s annual Great Kenosha Pizza Bake-Off is 5 to 7 p.m. at the Parkway Chateau, located at the north end of the Brat Stop on Highway 50 just west of I-94. (Use entrance C.) Visitors can sample about 40 pizzas served from local pizza establishments. Also, beverages and desserts will be available for purchase. There will also raffles, entertainment by DJ Bill Lynch and appearances by local mascots. Tickets are $10 in advance ($12 at the door) for adults and $5 in advance ($6 at the door) for children 10 and younger. Tickets are available in advance at the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, 1330 52nd St. Note: Proceeds go to support Optimist Club youth programs in our community.

It's Curling is Cool Day, celebrating a Scottish game developed in the 1500s that the Canadians seem to be exceedingly good at (if Winter Olympic Games are anything to go by). Curling involves launching a stone on ice and sweeping the ice in its path as it attempts to land on a target and dislodge your competitors’ rocks. Closer to home, find out more by visiting the Racine Curling Club, racinecurlingclub.com.

Monday, Feb. 24 --