The area's hottest events (Feb. 21-29, 2020)

Hot Sheet Feb. 21-29, 2020 --
Friday, Feb. 21 --
The University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Noon Concert Series continues today with a performance by the Chicago Koto Group. The free performance is noon in Bedford Concert Hall, located on the west side of the campus at 900 Wood Road.
A free screening of the animated film "Coco" is the "Winter Picnic Flick" today at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. Families are welcome to come at 5 p.m. for art and music projects, with the film starting at 6 p.m. Don't forget your picnic blanket and snacks! Admission is free, but registration is required. Call 262-653-4140.
This is the final weekend for "Little Shop of Horrors" at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. The musical will be performed at 7:30 tonight and Saturday night. Tickets are $18 for adults; $15 for senior citizens and students. www.rhodecenter.org.
Close to You: A Tribute to The Carpenters is tonight the Genesee Theatre in downtown Waukegan, Ill. Chicago native Lisa Rock and her six-piece band will sing many of the duo's hits, including "Close to You," "Yesterday Once More" and "Rainy Days and Mondays." You'll be singing along to every sha-la-la-la, every woh-oh-woh-oh! 8 p.m. Tickets are $35-$50 (plus fees) at www.geneseetheatre.com.
Saturday, Feb. 22 --
It's Margarita Day, which you can take with a grain or salt (or two)!
Here's something you don't see every day: The Brat Stop is hosting a "country hip hop bash" tonight, featuring live performed by Too White Crew (hip hop) and Bella Cain (country). Doors open at 6 p.m.; Bella Cain is up first, at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale at www.hap2it.com.
“3 Sisters” — a drama by UW-Parkside graduate Ann Walaszek — will be performed tonight in Studio A at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. The story, based on the play "Three Sisters" by Anton Chekov, explores the lives of three sisters as they question the meaning of life. Admission is free to this Fresh Ink staged reading of the play. Performances are 7 p.m. Feb. 21-22 at UW-Parkside. There's also a 2 p.m. matinee today (Feb. 22) at Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St.
In Racine, the farce "A Fox on the Fairway," about two dueling country clubs and a big golf tournament, is playing weekends through March 8 at the Racine Theatre Guild. Tickets are $13-$18 at www.racinetheatre.org.
Also in Racine today, Jeff Ward will perform a mix of songs from Ireland, Scotland, and America at the Racine Brewing Company, 303 Main St. 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. No cover.
Sunday, Feb. 23 --
The Kenosha Area Noon Optimist Club’s annual Great Kenosha Pizza Bake-Off is 5 to 7 p.m. at the Parkway Chateau, located at the north end of the Brat Stop on Highway 50 just west of I-94. (Use entrance C.) Visitors can sample about 40 pizzas served from local pizza establishments. Also, beverages and desserts will be available for purchase. There will also raffles, entertainment by DJ Bill Lynch and appearances by local mascots. Tickets are $10 in advance ($12 at the door) for adults and $5 in advance ($6 at the door) for children 10 and younger. Tickets are available in advance at the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, 1330 52nd St. Note: Proceeds go to support Optimist Club youth programs in our community.
It's Curling is Cool Day, celebrating a Scottish game developed in the 1500s that the Canadians seem to be exceedingly good at (if Winter Olympic Games are anything to go by). Curling involves launching a stone on ice and sweeping the ice in its path as it attempts to land on a target and dislodge your competitors’ rocks. Closer to home, find out more by visiting the Racine Curling Club, racinecurlingclub.com.
Monday, Feb. 24 --
"From Curiosity to Science" — a permanent exhibit — can be toured on the second floor of the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. The exhibit offers visitors the chance to "take a journey of discovery from the 1600s through modern museum displays." Highlights include specimens from around the world and interactive games for all ages. Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. 262-653-4140 or www.KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.
The Fantasy/Sci Fi Book Club — a free gathering for people who love fantasy and science fiction stories — meets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave. No specific books are designated to read.
Tuesday, Feb. 25 --
Today is Fat Tuesday ... or, as some of us call it, Tuesday! Celebrate by indulging in a paczki, those jelly-filled doughnuts that, for some reason, herald the start of Lent.
Vrroomm! Vrroomm! The 2020 Greater Milwaukee Auto Show — in downtown Milwaukee’s Wisconsin Center — is Feb. 22 through March 1. The show features new cars, pre-production models and “exotic” vehicles. More information can be found at autoshowmilwaukee.com. (Tickets are $9-$12 for adults and free for youths age 16 and younger.)
Wednesday, Feb. 26 --
The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting a “Museum Munchkins” program from 9:30 to 10 this morning. The free program is designed to “get preschoolers excited about science and the world around them.” Today's focus is on polar bears, who should be enjoying our wintry weather. This is a free program, open to preschoolers with an adult. 262-653-4140. It's also the perfect way to get ready for Polar Bear Day on Feb. 27.
"Braveheart" — the Mel Gibson epic movie that opened 25 years ago — will be shown tonight at the Marcus Renaissance Cinema in Sturtevant. Gibson, who also directed the film, stars as William Wallace, a medieval Scottish patriot who is spurred into revolt against the English when the love of his life is slaughtered. Wallace has since become a symbol for a free Scotland. Rated R; running time is three hours. For more details, go to www.marcustheatres.com.
Thursday, Feb. 27 --
We're seeing red today for a wonderful reason: It's Strawberry Day. Enjoy this fruit any way you like; our favorites include strawberry shortcake.
Today's afternoon movie at the Southwest Library is a fun one: the 2019 British movie "Blinded by the Light." The movie, set in England in 1987, follows a teenager from an Asian family who learns to live his life, understand his family and find his own voice through the music of rocker Bruce Springsteen. Rated PG-13. 2:30 p.m. at the library, 7979 38th Ave. Admission is free. For more information, call 262-564-6130.
Tinseltown Theater, 7101 70th Court, is showing sneak peeks tonight of the new horror film “The Invisible Man.” Trapped in a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist, Cecilia Kass (Elisabeth Moss) escapes in the dead of night and disappears into hiding. But when Cecilia’s abusive ex commits suicide and leaves her part of his vast fortune, Cecilia suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of eerie coincidences turns lethal, Cecilia’s sanity begins to unravel as she desperately tries to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see. Rated R. The movie officially opens Feb. 28.
Friday, Feb. 28 --
Head to the Renaissance Cinema in Sturtevant this morning for a 10 a.m. showing of the animated film "Abominable." Three friends find a young yeti in Shanghai, named him Everest and then embark on an epic quest to reunite the magical creature with his family at the highest point on Earth, all while dodging villains. Rated PG. Bonus: Tickets are just $3.
Go star gazing tonight at the Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave. The Carthage College Society of Physics Students will host an Observing Night from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Griffin Observatory on the Kemper Center campus. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome. Note: Some stair climbing is required.
The University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Noon Concert Series continues today with a Martin Luther King Jr. celebration featuring the UW-Parkside Jazz Ensemble and choirs. The free performance is noon in Bedford Concert Hall, located on the west side of the campus at 900 Wood Road.
Saturday, Feb. 29 --
It's Leap Year Day, which only comes around once every four years. Use this "bonus day" as you see fit: To try something new, dye your hair bright red or even slow down and read a good novel. It's your bonus day; use it wisely.
The 2020 Kenosha Expo Health & Home Show is this weekend in the University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Frank J. Petretti Fieldhouse. You’ll find area businesses and organizations, showcasing products and services. The Kenosha Community Health Fair is also at the Expo, offering health screenings. A highlight: From 3 to 4 p.m., Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers are performing. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 29 and March 1. Admission is $2 at the door for adults; free for anyone under age 18. For more information, go to www.kenoshaexpo.com.
A premiere showing of the thriller film "The Bone Box" — about a grave robber who believes he's being haunted by those he stole from — is 8 tonight at the Wyndham Garden Hotel at Kenosha's harbor. The movie's star, Gareth Koorzen, will be at the screening and talk with audience members. The cost is $10; a buffet dinner and the movie is $39. For tickets, go to www.hap2it.com or call Happenings magazine at 1-800-838-3006.