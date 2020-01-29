The area's hottest events (Jan. 31-Feb. 8, 2020)

Hot Sheet Jan. 31-Feb. 8, 2020 --
Friday, Jan. 31 --
Lake Geneva is hosting the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Competition as part of its annual Winterfest. The teams started sculpting Wednesday, with sculpting ending at 11 a.m. Saturday. Visitors can vote for their favorites from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. A winner will be crowned that day at 3 p.m. Other Winterfest activities include a downtown Ice Sculpture Walk, a Cocoa Crawl (4 to 6:30 p.m. today), Fire Spinner performances on Riviera Beach (7 and 9 tonight) and Human Dog Sled Races (7:30 tonight on Riviera Beach). For more information about Winterfest, go to www.visitlakegeneva.com/winterfest.
Also in the Lake Geneva area, the Ice Castles attraction is set to open today after some weather-related delays. The interactive experience will feature frozen fountains, slides, slot canyons, crawl spaces and an acre of cascading ice embedded with color-changing LED lights. This season, the castle is at Geneva National Resort & Club and will include concession areas and two kids zones in about twice the space as last year’s castle. For ticket information, go to www.icecastles.com.
The Carthage Music Theatre Workshop presents “Sweet Charity” in the college's Visual and Performing Arts Lab. The musical debuted on Broadway in 1966 and was adapted for the screen in 1969 with Shirley MacLaine as Charity, the ever-hopeful New York dancer. Performances are 7:30 tonight and Saturday night. Tickets are $7. To purchase tickets, log on at www.carthage.edu/tickets or call the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661. The office is open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday.
Saturday, Feb. 1 --
Wisconsin’s Special Olympics organization is inviting everyone to “take the plunge” today. The group’s annual Polar Plunge starts at noon at the Brat Stop, at Highway 50 and I-94. Plungers will jump into a pool in the Brat Stop parking lot. Every participant raises a minimum of $75 in order to plunge on event day, but there’s no fee to watch. Registration starts at 10 a.m. Plunging starts at noon; the Post-Plunge Party (with food, drinks, raffles and auctions) is 1 to 5 p.m. The band Relativity will be performing at the party. For more details, go to www.plungewi.org.
In Racine tonight, the Theatre Guild's "Comedy Tonight" series continues with a performance by comedian Moody McCarthy. His material is described as "original but universal and smart without being trite." The opening comic is Dan Wilbur, who recently opened for Patton Oswalt. Tickets are $13-$18 for the 8 p.m. show. www.racinetheatre.org.
The Milwaukee County Zoo is offering free admission to everyone today. The zoo is home to more than 2,000 animals representing 330 species, which should keep you busy. The zoo is open 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays and 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Note: While admission is free today, parking is still $12. www.milwaukeezoo.org.
Sunday, Feb. 2 --
It’s Groundhog Day — the one day of the year the rodent gets media attention — which means we’re all waiting to see if he (or she) sees his shadow and give us six more weeks of winter. There's also a football game today? Perhaps you've heard of it? It’s Super Bowl Sunday, which means excess is in, and we don’t just mean how much guacamole you’ll stuff into your pie hole before kick-off. Enjoy the Big Game at home, with family and friends, or at one of the many, many Super Bowl parties in taverns and restaurants. The game itself starts about 5:30 p.m. on Fox. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are performing the halftime show.
Kenosha Unified School District is hosting its own Super Bowl this weekend: The annual Band-O-Rama. Performances started 6:30 Saturday evening, with the second performance at 1:30 p.m. today at Indian Trail High School and Academy, 6800 60th St. The event showcases more than 1,300 students from Kenosha Unified schools, grades five through 12. Tickets can be purchased online at kusd.edu/finearts. Note: Tickets have sold out in the past and are not guaranteed at the door. Both performances will be broadcast on cable TV's Channel 20 and the KUSD YouTube Channel.
Monday, Feb. 3 --
Here's a sweet way to start the week: It's Carrot Cake Day. And you can definitely count this dessert as a vegetable serving on your 2020 diet. Trust us.
Head out to Lake Geneva today to view the snow sculptures — without the weekend crowds. The structures from the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Competition, which concluded Saturday, can be found downtown on Riviera Beach.
The theme for today's "Make It Monday" at the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave., is Backwards Day! Participants should come to the library "with your clothes on backward, your hair backward and your brain scrambled. Everything will be topsy-turvy." The free event features stories, followed by a quick and easy craft or snack inspired by the books. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 4 --
It's Homemade Soup Day, which is perfect for a cold Tuesday in February. Actually, homemade soup is perfect almost any day. Remember: Don't skimp on the noodles!
Head to the Kenosha Public Museum, which is hosting the new temporary exhibit “Frida Kahlo’s Garden.” This exhibit will take visitors inside Casa Azul, the private world of this world-renowned Mexican painter. A free program at 6 this evening called "Artists and Their Gardens" will focus on artists like Kahlo and Claude Monet, who drew inspiration from their private landscapes. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. This exhibit runs through March 16. For more information, call 262-653-4140.
Another colorful show is the “Watercolor Wisconsin” exhibit at Racine’s Wustum Museum of Fine Arts. Admission is free to the museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave. in Racine. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 262-636-9177.
Wednesday, Feb. 5 --
Wait! Before you do anything today, make sure to take a few moments to celebrate World Nutella Day. Indulge your love for the chocolate hazlenut spread ... on toast, on a cracker or straight out of the jar!
This week’s “Museum Munchkins” program — designed to “get preschoolers excited about science and the world around them” — focuses on cats. Meow! 9:30 to 10 a.m. at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. This is a free program.
It’s another Chess Night at the Southwest Library with the Kenosha Chess Association. 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave. Bring your set or use one from the library’s collection. Admission is free. www.kenoshachess.org.
Thursday, Feb. 6 --
The Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave., is hosting a free movie screening for adults from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Today's film is a real charmer: "Brooklyn." The 2015 film, rated PG-13, stars Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan as a young Irish woman who emigrates to Brooklyn in 1951. Admission is free. For more information, call 262-564-6130.
The Uptown Library, 2419 63rd St., is hosting a Harry Potter Party. Visitors can pop in from 6 to 7:30 p.m. to "celebrate the magical wizarding world of Harry Potter." Admission is free.
Tinseltown Theater, 7101 70th Court, is showing "sneak peeks" tonight of the new movie "Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn," starring Margot Robbie in this dark superhero tale. The films officially opens Feb. 7.
Friday, Feb. 7 --
It's Wear Red Day, and we think we can find one of our many, many Wisconsin Badger sweatshirts in our clean laundry pile! Bucky's next game is Feb. 9, hosting Ohio State.
Two of Kenosha’s Public Libraries are hosting FREE Friday Fun Days: From 1 to 3 p.m., the Simmons Library, 711 59th Place, and the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave. Note: The Northside program is for students in kindergarten through fifth grade.
This weekend is your final chance to visit the Racine Zoo's Chinese Lantern Festival. Visitors stroll around the zoo grounds and view these incredible works of art, depicting lions and tigers and bears, oh my! The event opens at 5 p.m. today through Sunday, with the last entry at 8 p.m. The zoo closes at 9 p.m. Admission is $5 (free for children age 2 and younger) at the gate or online at www.racinezoo.org.
Looking to get outside and actually enjoy this winter weather? The River Bend Nature Center in Racine County (3600 N. Green Bay Road) offers outdoor recreation, including cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, plus indoor programs. Ski and snowshoe rentals are available. Go to www.riverbendnaturecenterracine.org or call 262-639-1515 for more details.
Saturday, Feb. 8 --
It’s Opera Day, which calls for an aria. A great way to celebrate is by attending the FREE world premiere of an opera written by our own Greg Berg. The "Magic Flute" sequel will be performed 3 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 9) in Carthage College's Recital Hall.
The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting the 2020 African-American Read-In, a community event featuring readings of literary works by African American authors. The works will be read by adults and children from the community. 1 to 2 p.m. Admission is free.
Kenosha’s Snow Daze Festival is 2 to 5 p.m. today in Veterans Memorial Park, next to City Hall at 625 52nd St. The free Snow Daze Festival will feature professional ice sculpting demonstrations (starting at 2 p.m.), ice skating on the city’s rink and interactive ice displays. The Downtown Kenosha Ice Tour is back, too. Bundle up and enjoy a wintry walk around downtown to see dozens more ice sculptures in front of businesses. For more details, go to www.downtownkenosha.org.
It’s another Second Saturday, with live music and other specials at downtown and harborside venues. Activities include opening receptions from 6 to 9 p.m. at Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road; the Pollard Gallery, 518 56th St.; and ArtWorks, 4513 Sheridan Road. Head to the Simmons Library, 711 59th Place, for a free behind-the-scenes tour at 2:30 p.m.