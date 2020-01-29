The area's hottest events (Jan. 31-Feb. 8, 2020)

It’s Groundhog Day — the one day of the year the rodent gets media attention — which means we’re all waiting to see if he (or she) sees his shadow and give us six more weeks of winter. There's also a football game today? Perhaps you've heard of it? It’s Super Bowl Sunday, which means excess is in, and we don’t just mean how much guacamole you’ll stuff into your pie hole before kick-off. Enjoy the Big Game at home, with family and friends, or at one of the many, many Super Bowl parties in taverns and restaurants. The game itself starts about 5:30 p.m. on Fox. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are performing the halftime show.