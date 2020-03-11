The area's hottest events (March 13-21, 2020)

It’s another Second Saturday, with live music and other specials at downtown and harborside Kenosha venues. Activities include opening receptions at Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road; the Pollard Gallery, 518 56th St.; Re:Vision Gallery, 4625 Sheridan Road; and ArtWorks, 4513 Sheridan Road. There are also behind-the-scene tours at the Simmons Library from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Also, Rhythm in the Round will host a Second Saturday Community Drum Circle from 7 to 9 p.m. at Yoga & Friends, 5721 Sixth Ave. All ages and abilities are invited to explore creating improvised percussion songs using ethnic hand drums and "found sounds." Instruments and instruction are provided. There is no fee, but donations encouraged to pay for the studio space. For more information, call 262-914-9352.

Sunday, March 15 --

We pause in our pre-St. Patrick's Day celebrating to bring you Selection Sunday, when the NCAA basketball tournament's field is announced. We assume plenty of green beer will be consumed while we feverishly fill out that bracket. Tune into CBS's live selection show at 5 p.m. and let the madness begin!