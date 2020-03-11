The area's hottest events (March 13-21, 2020)

Friday, March 13 --
Wait! Before venturing out today, make sure to avoid walking under ladders, breaking mirrors and, for heaven's sake, don't step on any sidewalk cracks! It's Friday the 13th, and you want to avoid bad luck. It's also World Sleep Day, and on Friday the 13th, your best defense may be to stay safely tucked in bed with your favorite pillow all day!
The University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Noon Concert Series continues today with a performance by the UW-Parkside Choirs. The free performance is noon in Bedford Concert Hall, located on the west side of the campus at 900 Wood Road.
A Folk Music Hootenanny is 7 to 10 tonight at the newly reopened Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. Everyone is welcome to this informal get-together. The program will include Irish tunes in honor of St. Patrick and some songs about the coming of spring. Participants are welcome to bring an acoustic instrument or just come to sing along; song sheets with chords and lyrics are provided. Admission is free.
Kick off the weekend with the popular regional country group Bella Cain, performing at the 1175 Sports Park & Eatery on Highway 11 (Durand Avenue) in Racine County. Admission is $10; the music starts at 8 p.m.
Saturday, March 14 --
Have a slice of apple, peach or blueberry pie today. Yes, it’s Pi Day. Enjoy! Pi is the symbol for the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter. Pi Day is celebrated on March 14 because Pi = 3.1415926535 … if you can go further than that, the Hot Sheet will buy you a slice!
It's St. Patrick's Day Eve Eve Eve and that means the Kenosha Area Pipes and Drums Association — a bagpipe band made up of Kenosha-area firefighters, police officers and sheriff’s deputies — kicks off its 16th annual “St. Patty’s Day Kenosha Krawl.” Today's Krawl starts with a 10 a.m. memorial service in the Bradford High School Auditorium, 3700 Washington Road, and wraps up at 9 tonight at the Kenosha Moose Lodge, 3003 30th Ave. The schedule is subject to change. Day two of the Krawl is March 17. For updates, go to www.kapda.org. And let’s be careful out there!
Keep those Irish eyes smiling today at Racine’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, featuring Irish and Celtic music, troubadours, leprechauns, a pipe band, floats, Irish dancers, Irish wolfhounds — and more. Noon at State and Main streets, heading south on Main to Sixth Street, turning west onto Sixth Street and ending at City Hall. www.racinedowntown.com.
It’s another Second Saturday, with live music and other specials at downtown and harborside Kenosha venues. Activities include opening receptions at Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road; the Pollard Gallery, 518 56th St.; Re:Vision Gallery, 4625 Sheridan Road; and ArtWorks, 4513 Sheridan Road. There are also behind-the-scene tours at the Simmons Library from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Also, Rhythm in the Round will host a Second Saturday Community Drum Circle from 7 to 9 p.m. at Yoga & Friends, 5721 Sixth Ave. All ages and abilities are invited to explore creating improvised percussion songs using ethnic hand drums and "found sounds." Instruments and instruction are provided. There is no fee, but donations encouraged to pay for the studio space. For more information, call 262-914-9352.
Sunday, March 15 --
We pause in our pre-St. Patrick's Day celebrating to bring you Selection Sunday, when the NCAA basketball tournament's field is announced. We assume plenty of green beer will be consumed while we feverishly fill out that bracket. Tune into CBS's live selection show at 5 p.m. and let the madness begin!
Celebrate all that jazz and more at the 30th annual Tribute to Bix Fest, which wraps up from noon to 7 p.m. today at the Delta Hotel, 7111 Washington Ave. in Mount Pleasant. This event, taking place March 12-15, celebrates the career of jazz trumpeter Bix Beiderbecke, who drank himself to death at the age of 28 — but not before becoming one of the most influential jazz musicians of the 1920s. For more information, call 847-996-0246 or check out the website, www.bixfest.com.
Need some help getting ready for St. Patty's Day? Gaelic Storm is performing at Milwaukee’s Pabst Theater tonight. 8 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 (plus fees) at www.pabsttheater.org.
Monday, March 16 --
You may be feeling green today — it is St. Patrick's Day Eve — but think black and white, too, to celebrate Panda Day. While you won't find any pandas in the Kenosha area, you can see a variety of animals at the nearby Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St. For more details, go to www.racinezoo.org.
Today is your final chance to visit the special exhibit “Frida Kahlo’s Garden” at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. www.KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.
The "Novels at Night" Book Club meets this evening at the Southwest Library. This group meets the third Monday of every month "to talk about an edgy contemporary novel that is slightly off the beaten path." Everyone is welcome. To find out what book the group is reading and to get a copy, email Emily at ekastelic@mykpl.info or call 262-564-6130. 6 p.m. at the library, 7979 38th Ave. Admission is free.
Tuesday, March 17 --
It’s St. Patrick’s Day!!!!! — and if you can’t find corned beef and cabbage and green beer today, you’re not trying. We hear the Reuben sandwiches are going fast, too.
The Kenosha Area Pipes and Drums Association — a bagpipe band made up of Kenosha-area firefighters, police officers and sheriff’s deputies — will be busy today, performing during Day Two of its annual “St. Patty’s Day Kenosha Krawl.” The Krawl starts at noon at the Kenosha Achievement Center, 1218 79th St., and wraps up at 9 tonight at the Danish Brotherhood Lodge, 2206 63rd St. The schedule is subject to change. For updates, go to www.kapda.org.
More Irish music can be found today at Joey’s Yardarm, 920 Erie St. in Racine, which is hosting longtime favorite Jeff Ward and Friends at 6:30 p.m. There is no cover charge.
Today also marks the first games of this year’s March Madness NCAA college basketball tournament. Get those brackets filled out!
Wednesday, March 18 --
The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting a “Museum Munchkins” program from 9:30 to 10 this morning. Today’s program focuses on elephants. This is a free program, open to preschoolers with an adult. For more information, call 262-653-4140.
It’s another Chess Night at the Southwest Library with the Kenosha Chess Association. 6:30 to 8 p.m. Admission is free. www.kenoshachess.org.
Looking for a night out and away from college basketball on TV? The Chippendales, who made male dancing sexy before "Magic Mike," are performing tonight at Milwaukee's Turner Hall. 8 p.m. Tickets are $35-$75 (plus fees) at www.pabsttheater.org.
Thursday, March 19 --
We know you’ll be glued to the TV — and your brackets — today, but at least try to be productive (and get up and stretch) between games of the first round of the NCAA basket tournament. What can we say? We’ve got a bad case of March Madness fever!
The Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. (inside Bristol Woods County Park) is hosting a “Vernal Equinox Night Hike” from 7 to 8:30 tonight. Pringle's naturalists will lead the hike through the trails of Bristol Woods and talk about the traditions and natural effects of the spring equinox. Participants are asked to wear hiking boots and leave flashlights at home. Hikes start at 7 or 7:45 p.m., with refreshments in the nature center between 7 and 8:30 pm. Register by March 17; the cost is $6. Note: This program is not suitable for young children or pets.
Shhhhh! "A Quiet Place: Part II," about a family who must stay silent to survive against creatures who hunt by sound, opens in theaters tonight. Don't say we didn't warn you about talking during the film!
Friday, March 20 --
Now that it’s officially spring, get outside and absorb some much-needed vitamin D. That’s how you put a SPRING in your step!
Jazz Week at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside features two concerts today: First up, at noon in Bedford Concert Hall, is the UW-Parkside Jazz Faculty, featuring Russ Johnson, trumpet; Chris Madsen, saxophone; Jim Sodke, piano; Tim Ipsen, bass; and Paul Westfahl, drums. Also performing are the UW-Parkside Jazz Ensemble and some area high school jazz ensembles. Admission is free. Tonight at 7 p.m., a jazz concert, also in Bedford Concert Hall, features jazz ensembles from Case, Horlick and Park high schools in Racine and Oak Creek High School. 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students, staff members and senior citizens. Jazz Week is March 16-21 at the university; for more details, go to www.uwp.edu/therita/jazzweek.cfm
It's World Storytelling Day, so take time to spin a good yarn or to read one to someone else.Comedian Kathleen Madigan — performing tonight at Milwaukee's Pabst Theater — has made a career out of storytelling. After more than 30 years on the road, she still loves getting in front of a live audience, telling us, “Basically I’m just talking to people in a bar, which I like to do anyway,” she says. “It’s so much fun, and it’s still fun.” 8 p.m. Tickets start at $35 at www.pabsttheater.org.
Saturday, March 21 --
The Winter HarborMarket — offering specialty foods and other items — is open today inside the Kenosha Masonic Center, 115 56th St. The Winter Market is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. www.kenoshaharbormarket.com.
Now that it's spring, our thoughts turn to fresh beginnings. If you’re looking for ways to celebrate sustainable practices, visit EcoFest Racine from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Racine's Gateway Technical College’s Racine Campus, 1001 Main St. Admission is free.
The Pringle Nature Center is hosting free maple syrup hikes today at Petrifying Springs County Park. The hikes are 10 and 11:45 a.m. in the park, located at Highway 31 and Highway A in Somers. This is a free program; donations are accepted. www.pringlenc.org. Note: Maple syrup hikes are also offered at 10 and 11:45 a.m. on March 14 in the park.
Jean’s Jazz Series continues tonight at the Racine Theatre Guild with a performance featuring the Donna Woodall Trio and the Ivy Ford Band. Both groups will perform, with an intermission between sets. 7 p.m. at the Racine Theatre Guild. Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for senior citizens (62 and older) and $5 for everyone under age 21. 262-633-4218.
Today is Quilting Day, which is a great time to check out the Southport Quilters Guild Annual Members Show, on display at the Kenosha Public Museum. The show features more than 60 quilts featuring vibrant colors on display. This year’s theme is "Women's Voices." The show runs through March 29. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free.