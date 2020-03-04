The area's hottest events (March 6-14, 2020)

Thursday, March 12 --

The UW-Parkside Wind Ensemble and Community Band are performing a concert tonight in the school's Bedford Concert Hall. The 7 p.m. The theme is "Happy birthday, Beethoven," celebrating the 250th anniversary of the birth of the composer. Tickets are $5-$10. www.uwp.edu

The “Old Weird America” series continues this evening at the Northside Library, with “Power, Femininity and the Story of Wonder Woman.” Local historian Cathy Polovina — who started the free series in June of 2018 — will share the story of William Moulton Marston, who created the character he called “a role model for the kids of women who should rule the world.” 6 to 7 p.m. at the library, 1500 27th Ave. Admission is free.

Friday, March 13 --

Wait! Before venturing out today, make sure to avoid walking under ladders, breaking mirrors and, for heaven's sake, don't step on any sidewalk cracks! It's Friday the 13th, and you want to avoid bad luck. It's also World Sleep Day, and on Friday the 13th, your best defense may be to stay safely tucked in bed with your favorite pillow all day!