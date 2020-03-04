The area's hottest events (March 6-14, 2020)

Hot Sheet March 6-14, 2020 --
Friday, March 6 --
It's Frozen Food Day, which is why we're eating ice cream for breakfast. And lunch. And dinner.
The University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Noon Concert Series continues today with a student recital. The free performance is noon in Bedford Concert Hall, located on the west side of the campus at 900 Wood Road.
Two of Kenosha’s Public Libraries are hosting FREE Friday Fun Days: From 1 to 3 p.m., you'll find fun activities at the Simmons Library, 711 59th Place, and the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave. Note: The Northside program is for students in kindergarten through fifth grade.
"Death of a Streetcar Named Virginia Woolf — A Parody" opens tonight at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. This Lakeside Players production is a comedy featuring famous characters from plays who suddenly find themselves sharing the same stage. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through March 15. Tickets are $11 and will be sold at the door and online at www.rhodecenter.org.
Saturday, March 7 --
The Southport Quilters Guild Annual Members Show is on display at the Kenosha Public Museum. The show features more than 60 quilts featuring vibrant colors on display. This year’s theme is "Women's Voices." The show runs March 7-29. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free.
Thoughts for Food — a benefit concert featuring more than 40 bands on 15 stages in downtown Racine — is tonight. Proceeds benefit the Racine County Food Bank. For more on this event, go to www.thoughtsforfood.org.
Head to the Milwaukee County Zoo for another Family Free Day. Everyone gets in free — but it still costs $12 to park. www.milwaukeezoo.org.
It's getting close to St. Patrick's Day, which means The Chieftains are performing at Milwaukee’s Riverside Theater in what the veteran Celtic group calls their final tour. 8 p.m. Tickets are $40-$75 (plus fees) at www.pabsttheater.org.
Sunday, March 8 --
Wait! Before you go anywhere today, make sure you moved your clocks ahead one hour. Daylight saving time started at 2 a.m. this morning; we wouldn’t want you showing up for church an hour late!
Jump into the spring season at Wilmot Mountain, which is hosting a "Spring Fling" from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today. Activities include music on the patio, an outdoor bar, photo booth, face painting, a hose relay race, a new "Slush Cup" competition and our favorite: a Costume Ski Parade. We just have to figure out how to ski while dressed as a giant pink flamingo! Find more details at www.wilmotmountain.com.
Monday, March 9 --
It's Panic Day. But don't panic; it's just a Monday in March. How bad could that be?
The Mystery Lovers Book Club meets at 2 p.m. at the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave. Everyone is welcome to come and talk about favorite mystery novels and writers. Free admission. There is no registration required or any specific books to read.
Looking for live music on a Monday night? The Sazzy House Band performs starting at 6 p.m. Mondays at Sazzy B, 5623 Sixth Ave.
Tuesday, March 10 --
Yes! It's Bagpipe Day, so all you haters out there just sit back and enjoy the music. Bagpipers need love, too.
Break out your best singing voice for karaoke tonight at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome to belt out their favorite Madonna song!
"From Curiosity to Science" — a permanent exhibit — can be toured on the second floor of the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. The exhibit offers visitors the chance to "take a journey of discovery from the 1600s through modern museum displays." Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. www.KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.
Wednesday, March 11 --
The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting a “Museum Munchkins” program from 9:30 to 10 this morning. The free program is designed to “get preschoolers excited about science and the world around them.” Today’s theme: ants ... not "ants in your pants," which sounds awesome. Just ants. This is a free program, open to preschoolers with an adult. For more information, call 262-653-4140.
Brave the cold and get some outdoor exercise at the city of Kenosha’s ice skating rink in Veterans Memorial Park outside City Hall, at 52nd Street and the harbor. It’s open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, weather permitting. Skating is free. You can also check out free skates at the Skate Hut, which is open 4 to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Thursday, March 12 --
The UW-Parkside Wind Ensemble and Community Band are performing a concert tonight in the school's Bedford Concert Hall. The 7 p.m. The theme is "Happy birthday, Beethoven," celebrating the 250th anniversary of the birth of the composer. Tickets are $5-$10. www.uwp.edu
The “Old Weird America” series continues this evening at the Northside Library, with “Power, Femininity and the Story of Wonder Woman.” Local historian Cathy Polovina — who started the free series in June of 2018 — will share the story of William Moulton Marston, who created the character he called “a role model for the kids of women who should rule the world.” 6 to 7 p.m. at the library, 1500 27th Ave. Admission is free.
Friday, March 13 --
Wait! Before venturing out today, make sure to avoid walking under ladders, breaking mirrors and, for heaven's sake, don't step on any sidewalk cracks! It's Friday the 13th, and you want to avoid bad luck. It's also World Sleep Day, and on Friday the 13th, your best defense may be to stay safely tucked in bed with your favorite pillow all day!
The University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Noon Concert Series continues today with a performance by the UW-Parkside Choirs. The free performance is noon in Bedford Concert Hall, located on the west side of the campus at 900 Wood Road.
On Fridays, two of Kenosha’s Public Libraries host FREE Friday Fun Days: From 1 to 3 p.m., activities are offered at the Simmons Library, 711 59th Place, and the Northside Library. Note: The Northside program is for students in kindergarten through fifth grade.
Saturday, March 14 --
Have a slice of apple, peach or blueberry pie today. Yes, it’s Pi Day. Enjoy! Pi is the symbol for the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter. Pi Day is celebrated on March 14 because Pi = 3.1415926535 … if you can go further than that, the Hot Sheet will buy you a slice!
It’s another Second Saturday, with live music and other specials at downtown and harborside Kenosha venues. Activities include opening receptions at Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road; the Pollard Gallery, 518 56th St.; Re:Vision Gallery, 4625 Sheridan Road; and ArtWorks, 4513 Sheridan Road. There are also behind-the-scene tours at the Simmons Library from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Practice your best rhumba moves: the Dancing with the Stars Live! tour stops in Milwaukee tonight at the Riverside Theater. Tickets are $45-$85 (plus fees); VIP packages are also available for the 7:30 p.m. show at www.pabsttheater.org.
This weekend is your final chance to visit two exhibits at the Kenosha Public Museum: “Frida Kahlo’s Garden” (open through March 16) and “Oneida Traditions — Voices of the Onayote’a-ká” (on display through March 15), showcasing original artwork by Oneida artists Karen Ann Hoffman and Dawn Dark Mountain. Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. www.KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.