The Bard at Bong: Shakespeare in the State Parks tour starts here

‘Much Ado About Nothing” may have been written more than 500 years ago, but William Shakespeare’s comedy has never felt fresher to A.J. Magoon.

“There’s a lot going on right now,” he said. “It’s a heavy world, and people are dealing with a lot. So, I think part of its appeal is as an escape.”

As executive director of the Summit Players Theatre troupe, Magoon is bringing “Much Ado About Nothing” to Bong State Recreation area Friday.

The performance kicks off the group’s 2022 Shakespeare in the State Parks tour.

In this comedy — one of the Bard’s most popular plays — two couples seeking romance are kept apart through Shakespeare’s usual comedic complications of mistaken identities and what Magoon calls “merry madness.”

“Summit has always been about having fun, about making people laugh and cracking wise and clowning a little bit,” he explained. “Comedy is where we started, and I think there’s something delightful about a comedy on a warm summer day that just lifts your spirits.”

More specifically, “Much Ado” is “about deceit, plotting and outright lies,” he added. “It’s about starting off at odds with someone and growing to care for them. It’s about the hard work it takes to trust someone and to love someone. It’s not a preachy play — it’s funny and a lot of those themes are subtle — but they are absolutely things I think all of us are contending with every single day.”

On Wisconsin!

The traveling theater company, now in its eighth season, will bring the comedy to state parks and forests across Wisconsin from June 10 through Aug. 20. In all, the actors will set up shop in 23 different spots.

“We work in state parks because Wisconsin has such a great park system,” Magoon said. “Working with the Wisconsin DNR, we can hit virtually every nook and cranny of the state and invite communities from all over to join us for workshops and performances.

“And the parks are so, so great — they’re such important public resources. We want people to know that, no matter what they’re going for, they can go to the parks for a good time, and that they should come back time and time again.”

The troupe added one new park this season: Merrick State Park in Fountain City on the western side of the state, Magoon said.

“Every year, it’s a balancing act of ‘what parks are working well for us’ and ‘which ones should we consider changing?’ ‘Are we serving any areas in the state too heavily to the detriment of not reaching other areas?’”

When pressed to name some favorites, Magoon said he has “a strong affinity for the performance locations at Rib Mountain State Park and Mirror Lake State Park, boasting some of the most beautiful amphitheaters in the Wisconsin State Parks, in my opinion.

“As for overall park experience,” he added, “I’ll never pass up a hike along the river at Copper Falls State Park.”

Started at Bong

The Summit Players Theatre was founded in 2014 by Hannah Klapperich-Mueller, who was inspired after a family camping trip.

“I was walking past a wooden amphitheater in a state park, and I thought ‘wouldn’t it be great to go there and do a show?’” she said.

At that time, Klapperich-Mueller was an undergraduate student at Marquette University, and she enlisted some of her classmates into doing a tour through Wisconsin’s state parks.

The troupe’s first show was at Bong, and the troupe continues to start the tour at Bong “because that’s where we started, and they were so receptive to us.” Audiences, she said, continue to embrace the outdoor shows.

Magoon, who has been with the troupe since the beginning, said Bong still holds a special place for the Players.

“There’s a reason we always start at Bong,” he said. “What an incredible crowd. The first year, Bong was our first show, like always, and we were taking bets in the car: Would we get 10 people to show up? Fifteen, maybe 20? We had 75 that first year, and every year since, we’ve gotten that kind of warm reception: 70 people, 80 people, sometimes more than 100.

“The crowd at Bong was the first real indication that what we were doing was important to people, not just to us,” he said. “It’s one of the reasons we decided to turn Summit into a real company, and it’s one of the reasons we’re still around today.”

But what if I hate Shakespeare?

Getting people over the “Shakespeare hump” can be difficult, Magoon concedes.

When someone tells him, “I can’t understand the language in Shakespeare’s plays, so I can’t go to the show,” he’s quick to respond.

“I don’t think that’s true. Of course, it’s easy to think that,” he said. “People are introduced to Shakespeare in school or somewhere when they’re younger, and they get this sense that his plays are dense and impenetrable — like another language.

“We really focus on making things understandable in a few ways: When our adapter and director, Maureen Kilmurry, cuts the scripts, she concentrates on taking out the weird references, the old jokes and the phrases that only made sense 400 years ago. And when we’re rehearsing, we make sure our actors understand what they’re saying. They can paraphrase the whole show into modern English if needed.

“The goal,” he said, “is always clarity, and the result is a show that anyone can enjoy. It doesn’t matter if you understand every single word, you still get the jokes and you can follow the plot and care about the people. That’s what we’re after.”

Shakespeare 101

To help people get ready for the 7 p.m. show at Bong, the acting company leads a 45-minute workshop on Shakespeare, designed to help modern audience members get over their fear of the Bard’s works.

The free pre-show workshop is interactive, with theater games and a discussion about Shakespeare, plus a preview of the show.

“The pre-show educational workshop is a great way for kids and families to get into the world of the play we’re doing,” Magoon said. “It goes over the characters, the themes and the plot in an interactive and simple way so that, by the time the performance rolls around, even kids who have never seen Shakespeare before have a baseline for what’s going on.”

Also, the script adaptation “emphasizes the plot and character arcs to make the action easy to follow, and between the constant character switching, the slapstick and hijinks, the music, the dance and the fast-paced fun, we work to make it easy to keep paying attention.”

The shows are designed for children 8 years and older and adults. The play will be performed rain or shine — moving inside if the weather is bad.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.